Scientific Games Announces Retirement of CEO Pat McHugh

Kevin Schneider Named Interim Chief Executive Officer as Board Conducts Search for Permanent Successor

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces that Chief Executive Officer Pat McHugh will retire on September 8, 2026, following more than 20 years with the company. The Board of Directors has appointedKevin Schneider as Interim CEO, effective upon McHugh's retirement, as it conducts a search for a permanent successor.

Following his retirement, McHugh will remain with Scientific Games in an advisory role as Vice Chair to support a seamless leadership transition.

Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh will retire in September after 20 years with the company. The company's Board of Directors has named Kevin Schneider Interim CEO as it conducts a search for a permanent successor. Schneider has served on the Board since 2022 and as Vice Chair since March 2026.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Pat for his leadership and his many contributions to Scientific Games over the past two decades," said David Nowak, Chairman, Scientific Games and President, Brookfield's Private Equity Group. "Throughout his career, Pat has helped strengthen the company, expand its global lottery business and build trusted relationships with customers around the world. We appreciate his continued support during this transition.

"The Board has initiated the search for our next CEO and has full confidence in Kevin to lead the company as Interim CEO. Serving on the Board since 2022 and as Vice Chair since March 2026, Kevin has a deep understanding of our business, and he is a proven leader. Kevin and our experienced leadership team will continue executing the company's strategy while providing the continuity and service our customers have come to expect as the Board conducts its search for our next CEO."

Throughout his more than 30-year career in the lottery industry, McHugh helped shape the evolution of lottery technology, operations and innovation. He began his lottery career with GTECH in 1992 before joining Scientific Games in 2004 as Vice President of North American Operations. Over the next 18 years, he advanced through a series of leadership positions, including President of North America Lottery Systems, Senior Vice President of Global Lottery Systems and Chief Executive, Lottery Division, before being named Chief Executive Officer in 2022.

McHugh helped lead the expansion of Scientific Games' global lottery business, advanced strategic innovations across lottery games, products and digital and retail technologies and played an important role in positioning the company for its next chapter following Brookfield Business Partners' acquisition of the lottery business in 2022.

"I am grateful to have worked alongside so many talented colleagues and to have partnered with lottery customers around the world throughout my career, many of whom I consider friends," said McHugh. "I am proud of what we have accomplished together, achieving new heights and many industry firsts, and I am grateful for the trust our customers and business partners have placed in Scientific Games. Announcing my retirement now allows the Board to conduct an open search for the best leader to guide the company through its next phase of growth while ensuring a smooth leadership transition. Scientific Games has an experienced leadership team, talented employees and a bright future, and I look forward to seeing it continue serving lotteries around the world."

Schneider joined the Scientific Games Board of Directors in 2022 and was elected Vice Chair in March 2026. During his Board service, he worked closely with fellow directors and the executive leadership team on the company's strategic, commercial and operational priorities.

He brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience leading global businesses in highly regulated industries. Prior to joining the Scientific Games Board, Schneider served as Chief Operating Officer of Genworth Financial and previously led both its U.S. Mortgage Insurance and Global Mortgage Insurance businesses as President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier executive leadership positions with GE Capital and GATX further strengthened his experience in operations, commercial strategy and organizational leadership.

"Scientific Games has earned the trust of lottery customers around the world through decades of partnership, innovation and operational excellence," said Schneider. "I appreciate the Board's confidence and the opportunity to serve as Interim CEO. I look forward to working alongside our leadership team as we continue executing our strategy, supporting our customers and delivering the operational excellence that defines Scientific Games."

Schneider will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor is appointed.

© 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC