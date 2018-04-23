Scientific Games Celebrates 20 Years of MONOPOLY Slots with the MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash Promotion

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced today the launch of the MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash Promotion in partnership with Princess Cruises, a brand within Carnival Corporation.

The multi-channel MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash promotion will include a variety of MONOPOLY game-based qualifying events at partnering land-based casinos and Princess cruises, as well as online throughout 2018. The qualifying events will culminate in a $200,000 MONOPOLY slot tournament on Princess Cruises' Regal Princess cruise ship on December 9, 2018.

"As one of the largest and most diverse gaming companies in the world, Scientific Games is an incredibly valuable partner to us, especially when it comes to promotions like MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash," said Anil Mansukhani, Vice President Onboard Revenue and Business Development for Princess Cruises. "Their vast reach into slot players of all types, along with their access to such a prestigious brand as MONOPOLY, is immeasurable and we are proud to work with them on this exciting promotion."

The MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash promotion celebrates the Company's over 20-year licensing relationship with Hasbro, holder of the MONOPOLY brand. Throughout this relationship, the Company has developed over 80 slot titles for casinos around the globe, in addition to hundreds of lottery and digital MONOPOLY-themed games.

"In its 80-year history, MONOPOLY has been played by more than one billion people in 114 countries around the world," said Mark Blecher, senior vice president, digital gaming & development, Hasbro. "Drawing upon this widespread popularity, we have delivered MONOPOLY experiences to fit every interest including promotions, fashion and digital gaming. We are excited to celebrate the success of our longtime relationship with Scientific Games and bring even more MONOPOLY experiences to fans with the MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash promotion."

The latest slot titles include MONOPOLY Hot Shot® on the bold new TwinStar® V75 cabinet, and the newest release, MONOPOLY Millionaire, which is showcased on the dramatic ALPHA Pro Wave 360® cabinet that features a bonus 'wheel' that spins around the circumference of the bank's striking topper awarding credit prizes and bonuses where the progressive jackpot can be won.

As part of the promotional partnership, Carnival Corporation was the first to receive the MONOPOLY Millionaire slot games.

Scientific Games has also created a MONOPOLY slot tournament game for use in the qualifying events, as well as for the finale MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash slot tournament onboard Regal Princess. The MONOPOLY-themed tournament product will be available as part of the Company's system-agnostic Tournament Express application, along with its Elite Bonusing Suite® of point-of-play promotions.

"We are tremendously excited to be celebrating our long-standing relationship with Hasbro and MONOPOLY with a promotion that includes both our land-based and online gaming players. This iconic brand is woven into the very fabric of our culture, is internationally recognized and includes the perfect elements that make for an entertaining slot game," said Derik Mooberry, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Executive of Gaming for Scientific Games. "The MONOPOLY Cruise for Cash promotion is an exciting venture and we are proud to partner with such an esteemed company as Princess Cruises to offer this one-of-a-kind opportunity to our casino customers and their players."

MONOPOLY is a trademark of Hasbro. Used with permission. ©2018 Hasbro. All rights reserved.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com .

