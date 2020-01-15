Scientific Games Chosen by FireKeepers Casino Hotel to Power Tribal Sports Betting and iGaming in Michigan

LAS VEGAS and BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has been chosen by FireKeepers Casino Hotel in Battle Creek, MI to provide sports betting and iGaming to players in Michigan, following the recent passage of a bill legalizing sports and online casino betting in the state. Scientific Games will launch retail sports betting at FireKeepers Casino Battle Creek as well as online sports betting and iGaming across the entire state of Michigan once regulations allow.

FireKeepers Casino will benefit from OpenSports™, a reliable modular sportsbook solution that empowers operators to choose the technologies and services that best benefit their business. The launch in Michigan will include end-to-end retail sports betting solutions and a comprehensive data feed from Don Best Sports, Scientific Games' leading managed trading service. In addition, FireKeepers will receive world class iGaming content via Scientific Games' OpenGaming™ content aggregation platform. Once approved by state and tribal regulators, the Company's portfolio of U.S.-available slot games will launch online for players across the state.

Jordan Levin, Group Chief Executive for SG Digital, said, "We're incredibly excited to launch with FireKeepers Casino. They're a leader in the Michigan gaming space, and their large core group of satisfied gamers already have a top-notch land-based gaming and entertainment experience. With the passing of this new bill, Scientific Games is excited and honored to help FireKeepers Casino translate and expand the sports and iGaming player experiences across all of Michigan."

Kathy George, Chief Executive Officer at FireKeepers, said, "Our goal is to create a 360-degree entertainment experience, and we're building on the success of our award-winning casino, outstanding dining, entertainment and Four Diamond rated hotel. We are also actively building with the construction of a second hotel tower. We are proud of our existing partnerships to put FireKeepers at the forefront of Michigan's betting landscape. We're the title corporate sponsor of the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 held annually at the Michigan Speedway, a testament to our dedication to creating that full-service entertainment ecosystem. In partnership with Scientific Games, we're thrilled to offer sports betting and iGaming both online and in our upscale property."

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned multiple awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2019 Native Midwest category, including Best Casino. FireKeepers was recognized as 2019 Employer of the Year by Michigan Works! Association and was also selected as one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine. FireKeepers' signature restaurant, Nibi, is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The property features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, a live poker room, and bingo room. FireKeepers offers a AAA-rated Four Diamond resort-style hotel with 243 rooms, a functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges. Driven by high demand, construction on a second hotel tower is underway and expected to be complete in late 2020. FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, and a host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship a Symetra Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event. For more information, visit www.firekeeperscasino.com.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.

