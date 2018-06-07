Scientific Games Congratulates The Delaware Lottery On First U.S. Sports Betting Expansion After PASPA Ruling

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today congratulated its longtime customer, the Delaware Lottery, the first U.S. lottery to expand to full-scale sports betting following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992 on May 14, 2018. Delaware's Governor Carney purchased the first sports wager on Tuesday at Dover Downs Race and Sports Book.

Governor John Carney of the 'First State' makes the first bet to launch Delaware Lottery's expansion to full-scale sports betting, powered by Scientific Games, the Lottery's longtime systems and sports betting technology provider.

"In anticipation of the Supreme Court's ruling on PASPA, we have been working with our long time sports providers Scientific Games and William Hill, as well as training our lottery and casino staff, so that we were ready to launch full-scale, head-to-head betting on single games," said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery.

Delaware is the first U.S. state to add full-scale sports betting after the PASPA ruling. The state previously offered legal sports betting on professional football and has now expanded its offering to other sports.

Since 2009, Scientific Games has managed an integrated sports betting program through Delaware Lottery retailers and casino sports books, working with William Hill, a leading global sports book operator for sports risk management services, and Stadium Technology Group, which provides the sports software used to take wagers in Delaware. The program has grown the Delaware Lottery's sports betting revenues from $10 million to more than $46 million across a network of land-based casinos and lottery retailers in the state.

"As Delaware is known as 'The First State', it's appropriate they were first in the nation to expand regulated sports betting after the PASPA ruling. We are proud to support the Delaware Lottery's long history of industry firsts, and thrilled to be their trusted provider of an integrated sports betting program serving both casinos and lottery retailers across the state," said Pat McHugh, Senior Vice President, Global Lottery Systems for Scientific Games.

"The combination of Scientific Games and NYX Gaming Group earlier this year created a global leader across iLottery, iGaming and sports betting that offers unrivaled capabilities to lotteries worldwide," said McHugh. "As an integrated company, we are ready to serve our customers like the Delaware Lottery with the gaming entertainment industry's leading platforms, content and services."

Scientific Games also provides lottery instant games, draw-based games including Keno, iGaming and video lottery gaming to the Delaware Lottery.

A supplier to more than 150 lotteries globally, including nearly every North American lottery, Scientific Games is known for game innovation and complex, integrated systems technology implementations. The Company is currently the fastest growing lottery systems supplier in the U.S., and the leading lottery systems supplier in Europe.

