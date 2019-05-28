Scientific Games Expands Global Lottery Instant Game Manufacturing Technology In North America And Europe

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that it is significantly expanding its lottery instant "scratch" game innovation and production capabilities with the addition of advanced manufacturing technology in both North America and Europe.

"With the global instant product market surpassing $90 billion in retail sales in 2019—$50 billion+ in the U.S. alone—we have identified significant growth opportunities, and we are advancing our manufacturing operations to align with shifts in consumer behavior and our lottery customers' needs," said John Schulz, Senior Vice President Instant Products for Scientific Games.

The Company's new manufacturing technology will incorporate unique new features that have never been used in the lottery industry, offering state-of-the-art printing capabilities to support game innovation with flexibility for new playstyles, designs, specialty inks, unique finishes and paper stocks to serve lotteries around the world.

"This manufacturing expansion represents Scientific Games' strong commitment to serve the world's lotteries, and to entertain the world's players through our instant game innovation," said Schulz. "Our new technology will allow lotteries to bring new games to market more quickly so our customers can offer their players just-in-time inventory at retail."

The new manufacturing technology increases the world's largest instant game supplier's annual production capacity by 21% as Scientific Games continues to optimize the Company's global geographical manufacturing locations, capabilities, flexibility and sustainability.

Scientific Games created the world's first secure lottery instant game in 1974, and currently leads the lottery industry with more than four times the instant game manufacturing capacity than any other lottery supplier. Through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program, the Company is also the world's largest manager of lottery instant games, handling its customers' instant products from design stage, through secure data programming, manufacturing, warehousing, retail distribution and marketing.

"Scientific Games has a cumulative 50 years of experience, data and analytics behind our instant games, and the expansion of our North American and European manufacturing capabilities elevates our global leadership in instant products yet further," said Schulz. "Our investment in this advanced technology will help our lottery customers generate revenue to support their good causes, such as important programs that benefit education, senior citizens, veterans, health and welfare, and the environment."

The Company provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries from manufacturing, operational and business facilities on five continents, including 19 of the Top 20 lotteries worldwide ranked by instant game per capita sales (La Fleur's Almanac).

