Scientific Games Extends Partnership with Hard Rock International for US Sports and iGaming Expansion

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") was selected by long-term partner Hard Rock International to deliver its OpenSports™ and OpenGamingTM solutions across regulated markets in the U.S.

Initially, Scientific Games will deploy its OpenSports digital and retail solutions for Hard Rock International in Iowa and New Jersey. The Company will be the exclusive provider of sportsbooks operating under the Hard Rock brand across the agreed states.

Hard Rock International will also power their iGaming offering in New Jersey with Scientific Games' OpenGaming solution via the Hard Rock Casino apps and HardRockCasino.com.

Scientific Games' OpenGaming solution will deliver the player account platform across all Hard Rock International digital solutions in the two states.

Jordan Levin, Group CEO, Digital for Scientific Games said: "The Hard Rock brand is instantly recognizable on a global scale and to extend our partnership with them once again is testament to our product development capabilities across iGaming and Sports in the US. As the digital team of Scientific Games, we have deep expertise across igaming and sports and we're looking forward to working with the great team at Hard Rock."

Kresimir Spajic, SVP Online Gaming and Sports Betting at Hard Rock International said: "We wanted to take our offering to the next level and Scientific Games and its product offering fit the bill perfectly. The company's sports betting technology is second to none, while the launch of OpenGaming in New Jersey allows us to expand our already strong casino offering in the state. These are exciting times for Hard Rock International as we bring even more entertaining experiences to our loyal customer base."

As part of the extended relationship, Hard Rock will offer its players the ultimate omni-channel sports betting and igaming experiences driven by Scientific Games' robust and scalable technology.

Both OpenSports and OpenGaming are delivered as end-to-end solutions. On the sports side, Hard Rock International will benefit from a digital and retail betting offering that combines the performance of the OpenBet™ engine with the versatility of OpenTrade™; the full risk and liability management service powered by Don Best.

With OpenGaming, Scientific Games has quickly become the go-to casino aggregation platform for market leaders in the U.S. Hard Rock International will have access to OpenGaming's extensive library of games available from the world's leading studios supplemented by cutting-edge player features such as free-rounds and tournaments.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 248 locations spanning 70 countries that include owned, licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Cafes and Hard Rock Live concert halls. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns and showcases the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock was recognized as one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. HRI destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

