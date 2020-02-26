Scientific Games Integrates New Instant Ticket System Technology For Italy's Lotterie Nazionali

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has successfully integrated new, advanced core instant ticket system technology with the gaming system provided by its joint venture partner to support Lotterie Nazionali, S.r.l., the operator of Gratta e Vinci in Italy, the world's largest instant game lottery. The newly integrated system will power more than 60,000 retail points of sale. Since 2004, the Company has supplied Lotterie Nazionali and its predecessor, Consorzio Lotterie Nazionali, with instant ticket system technology.

Gratta e Vinci instant games launched in 2004 and the product category grew to more than $10 billion in annual retail sales by 2018, a more than 23% compound annual growth rate (La Fleur's Almanac). Scientific Games also supplies the majority of instant games purchased by players in the country of more than 60 million inhabitants.

Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive Lottery, for Scientific Games, said, "We're proud of our long-standing relationship with Lotterie Nazionali, and excited to provide our new instant ticket system technology in Italy. Our games and technology are continually advancing with focus on responsibly maximizing lottery returns to lottery beneficiaries."

Serving 150 lotteries in more than 50 countries worldwide, Scientific Games is a leading provider of instant games, licensed properties, lottery systems, digital platforms and games, mobile, promotional and loyalty programs. The Company is the largest lottery systems supplier in Europe and its games generate more than 70% of lottery instant game retail sales globally.

