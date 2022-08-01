SCIENTIFIC GAMES' JEREMY KYZER RECOGNIZED BY NORTH AMERICAN LOTTERY INDUSTRY WITH POWERS AWARD

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Regional VP of Sales Jeremy Kyzer has received a prestigious Powers Award from the North American State and Provincial Lotteries Association, honoring those in the lottery industry with the highest achievement, drive and integrity. Kyzer was nominated by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Recognizing those who have made outstanding contributions to lottery organizations and the lottery industry, Powers Awards are named in honor of the late Edward J. Powers, the 'Father of U.S. Lotteries', and are regarded as one of the highest honors in the industry.

With 10 years of experience working with U.S. lotteries at Scientific Games, Kyzer's commitment to excellence is focused on instant game management, including analytics, design, production, advanced logistics, retail optimization and digital engagement.

"Our people are our greatest asset, and our teams are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. I can't think of a better acknowledgment than recognition by one of our customers. We congratulate Jeremy for this prestigious award and thank the South Carolina Education Lottery for recognizing his efforts," said Pat McHugh, Chief Executive Officer for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games is the world's largest instant games creator, producer and services provider, with products generating more than 70% of global instant game retail sales. The company provides retail and digital games, technology and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

