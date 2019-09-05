Scientific Games Joint Venture Kicks Off National Sports Betting Program In Turkey, One Of World's Largest Sports Markets

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that its joint venture has successfully launched the exclusive national sports betting program in Turkey, one of the world's largest state-sponsored fixed odds sports betting markets. The Company also announced earlier this week that it was selected to provide its world-leading products and technology for the Turkish National Lottery in the nation of more than 80 million.

With focus on maximizing sales and profits returned to the Turkish government, Scientific Games' full turnkey sports betting solution is now live across its exclusive retail sports operation and through the companies licensed to provide interactive sports betting. The Company's world-leading central gaming systems technology launched with nearly 5,000 WAVE™ retail betting terminals and six virtual live betting sites licensed to provide interactive sports betting. The retail and digital sports betting solutions are fully traded by Scientific Games through its OpenSports™ managed trading services.

The joint venture, named Şans Girişim, was awarded the 10-year exclusive sports betting IDDAA concession in Turkey in March 2019. Along with Scientific Games, the lead partner in the joint venture is Şans Dijital, an affiliate of Demirören Holding, which is one of Turkey's largest companies with significant business interests in energy, real estate and media.

Barry Cottle, Scientific Games CEO, said, "The excitement surrounding our joint venture's win of the 10-year sports betting concession in Turkey, followed by a successful launch on schedule is everything we have been working toward the last several years. Leveraging the unique combined strength of our Lottery and Digital teams, we have developed a market-leading, fully-integrated sports betting solution, and we are honored to be selected by Şans Dijital and the Government of Turkey to maximize profits through our sports betting program in one of the world's largest markets."

Demirören Holding previously commented that after evaluating many of the leading companies in the global sports betting industry, it selected Scientific Games as its joint venture partner based on Scientific Games' proven track record in driving sales and profits for state-sponsored sports betting, and the Company's advanced, technology-based sports solution and risk management services.

Sinan Oktay, Board Member of Şans Dijital, said, "We are celebrating the national launch of our retail and interactive sports betting program in Turkey. Our teams have collaborated very well on this important project. We value Scientific Games' commitment to maximizing returns to the Turkish government, and we look forward to our long-term partnership with one of the world's best gaming entertainment companies."

Scientific Games is an operator or supplier in 35 sports betting markets, and provided the first full-scale sports betting offering in the U.S. in Delaware following the U.S. Supreme Court's PASPA ruling. This success was followed by contracts to provide sports betting solutions in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The Company is the first associate member of the Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS), an organization that protects the integrity of sports competition and sports betting worldwide. Scientific Games is one the first suppliers to receive certification from the World Lottery Association as a responsible gaming supplier.

