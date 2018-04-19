Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced it has successfully launched an omni-channel sports betting system for Swisslos, the lottery serving the German and Italian-speaking regions of Switzerland. The innovative solution was provided by Scientific Games after winning a new contract to implement the new sports betting system with expanded wagering capabilities for the Lottery's sports product. The Company has provided a fixed odds sports betting system to Swisslos for about 15 years.

"We have been working on the attractiveness of our main sports product for quite some time and are delighted to successfully complete the project with the launch of a new sports betting platform from our trusted technology provider, Scientific Games," says Dr. Roger Fasnacht, Director, Swisslos.

Swisslos has offered sports bets, lottery numbers games and instant games to players in Switzerland since 1937, and to players in the Principality of Liechtenstein on a contractual basis since 1968. Swisslos transfers its entire net profit to the member states of the Swiss Confederation.

Scientific Games has provided gaming systems technology, retailer terminals and instant games to Swisslos for more than two decades. Recently, the company was awarded a new contract to replace Swisslos' current gaming system with its AEGIS® technology in 2018-19.

"The launch of a new sports betting platform for Swisslos completes two back-to-back successful sports technology implementations for Scientific Games in Europe," said Pat McHugh, Senior Vice President, Global Lottery Systems for Scientific Games. "We believe that Swisslos players will appreciate a highly secure, integrated retail and online sports betting experience, and the Lottery will benefit tremendously from the expanded capabilities of our multi-channel system. This is consistent with Scientific Games' focus on providing market leading sports betting solutions to responsibly increase profits for our lottery customers."

Scientific Games is the leading lottery systems technology provider in Europe and the fastest-growing lottery systems provider in North America, providing technology and services to more than 150 lotteries globally.

