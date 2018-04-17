Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary's State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced it has successfully launched an online sports betting channel for Szerencsejáték Zrt., the largest gaming service provider in Hungary. Fully owned by the Hungarian State, Szerencsejáték Zrt. has the exclusive right to sell sport games as well as instant and draw-based lottery games.

With the implementation of the new internet sports betting platform, Scientific Games is now Szerencsejáték Zrt.'s sole provider of gaming systems technology and is responsible for the development, installation, and maintenance of the systems. The omni-channel platform allows Szerencsejáték Zrt. to deliver sports betting via mobile and internet, as well as through their distribution channel of nearly 5,000 retail lottery terminals.

"Since migrating our online sports betting platform to a Scientific Games solution, we now have one company providing advanced gaming technology that supports our entire gaming portfolio," said David Csillag, CIO for Szerencsejáték Zrt. "The new technology accelerates the implementation of our IT strategy, drives efficient operations and lower maintenance costs, and creates a seamless gaming experience for our players."

Scientific Games, initially through a legacy company, has provided sports betting, gaming system technology, lottery retailer terminals and instant games solutions to Szerencsejáték Zrt. since 1997. In 2015, Scientific Games launched its AEGIS® open software system in Hungary.

"We are now supporting Szerencsejáték Zrt. in a multi-channel gaming environment," said Pat McHugh, Senior Vice President, Global Lottery Systems for Scientific Games, "Our ability to seamlessly integrate end-to-end solutions for all products in their portfolio is core to our strategy of providing significant value to our lottery customers. Since migrating to Scientific Games' latest platforms, Szerencsejáték has successfully executed on their business plan, and has become one of the fastest growing lotteries in Europe, achieving double digit growth year-over-year. Our advanced technology helps Szerencsejáték Zrt. implement its new strategy and become a very innovative gaming company."

The leading lottery systems technology provider in Europe and the fast-growing lottery systems provider in North America, Scientific Games supplies games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries globally.

