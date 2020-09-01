LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces that EVP and Group Chief Executive, Lottery, Pat McHugh, will be inducted into the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame on October 14, 2020, a prestigious recognition honoring professionals who have made a significant contribution to the lottery industry's success worldwide. The Hall of Fame's 88 members voted to elect McHugh as a 2020 inductee.

Scientific Games Lottery Group Chief Executive Pat McHugh to be Inducted into Lottery Industry Hall of Fame

A 25-year lottery industry veteran, McHugh was appointed EVP and Group Chief Executive for Scientific Games' Lottery group in January 2019 after 14 years with the Company, leveraging his global experience, technology expertise and customer relationships to provide strong operational leadership. Scientific Games is a leading provider to the $300 billion global lottery industry, supplying games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries.

A well-known advocate for the convergence of traditional and digital lottery games and technology, McHugh has strengthened his position as a thought leader guiding the industry throughout the global pandemic. Under his leadership, 47 Scientific Games' customers experienced record instant game retail sales.

"On behalf of our SG team, I am thrilled to congratulate Pat on his selection for the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame," said Barry Cottle, Chief Executive Officer for Scientific Games. "We are incredibly proud of Pat and all he has accomplished. A great coach and a change agent, Pat supports our customers to help them grow their business and proceeds to their causes, drives innovation, and creates an incredible atmosphere and team spirit for our Lottery group."

"With Pat's unparalleled global expertise in gaming systems technology directing complex technology deployments, new business initiatives and strategic product development, we know that he will continue to be an industry icon and leader," Cottle added.

McHugh has led many of Scientific Games' strategic industry firsts, including expanded distribution channels, cashless payments, sports betting, new network technology, iLottery and other digital platforms.

Since the Hall of Fame began in 2005, more leaders from Scientific Games have been inducted than from any other lottery provider.

Scientific Games' global lottery headquarters is located in metro-Atlanta, with operations and offices on five continents. The Company is the largest creator, manufacturer and manager of lottery instant "scratch" games in the world, the largest lottery systems provider in Europe and fastest growing in the U.S. Scientific Games launched the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the leading provider of lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other interactive products and services in the U.S. lottery industry.

