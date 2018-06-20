Scientific Games Named New Mexico Lottery's Primary Instant Game Provider

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that the New Mexico Lottery Authority (the "Lottery") has awarded the Company an eight-year contract to provide instant products and services, and a two-year loyalty rewards program. With the new contract, Scientific Games becomes the New Mexico Lottery's primary provider of instant games and related services, including research and lottery sales force training. As part of the contract, the Company will also continue to provide technology, content and services for the Lottery's Points and Rewards/Second-Chance Promotions program.

"Based on our business plan, Scientific Games has proven that they have the experience to help the New Mexico Lottery grow profits in the next eight years by delivering quality instant games, support and strategic planning for our product portfolio and player engagement," said David Barden, CEO, New Mexico Lottery Authority. "We look forward to leveraging that experience to responsibly grow revenue and to help support New Mexico's Legislative Lottery Scholarship program."

As the primary instant games provider, Scientific Games will provide the New Mexico Lottery with a comprehensive instant products program beginning with review of the entire instant product portfolio, as well as game performance analysis, new game development and retail execution. Players in New Mexico will continue to enjoy the fun and entertainment of favorite games from the Company such as Betty Boop™ and MONOPOLY™, as well as new innovative holiday second-chance opportunities like last season's Holiday Dash Promotion, which helped increase the Lottery's VIP Club membership 10.5 percent.

"Scientific Games is honored to be selected as the leading instant game partner for the New Mexico Lottery. We will help the Lottery develop a high-performing portfolio of instant games supported by one of the industry's most engaging loyalty and rewards programs," said John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Instant Products at Scientific Games. "Our teams will work together to develop a fully integrated offering that will support the Lottery's business goals to create more returns to college scholarships in the state."

Scientific Games has supported the New Mexico Lottery with instant games for more than 20 years, and launched the Company's industry-leading loyalty rewards program for the Lottery in January 2015. Since 1996, the New Mexico Lottery has raised $758.9 million for education and more than 116,000 students have attended college on Legislative Lottery Scholarships.

With a total of nine instant game presses in five manufacturing facilities on four continents, Scientific Games is the world's largest supplier of lottery instant games. The Company provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries globally.

