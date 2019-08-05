Scientific Games Powers Tribal Sportsbook Launch in New York State with Oneida Indian Nation

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games") and the Oneida Indian Nation have launched a sportsbook offering across two New York casinos. Built to provide players with a market-leading sports betting experience, the launch fuels Oneida's sports betting operation with the Company's full OpenSports product suite.

Turning Stone Resort in Verona and Point Place Casino in Bridgeport are now live with full, end-to-end retail sports betting solutions for over-the-counter wagering and in-venue screen solutions, with self-service betting terminals to follow in the coming weeks. Operated as a Caesars-branded sportsbook, the technology reimagines sports betting experiences for players and is housed in an immersive new venue built by Oneida to give customers a dedicated and modern betting space.

Jordan Levin, Group Chief Executive at SG Digital, said, "This launch with Oneida Indian Nation is another great testament of our best-in-class OpenSports product suite, with its end to end sports betting offering, our speed to market and our quality execution. It marks the fourth state in which we've launched our sports betting solution, and signals our commitment to help our customers grow in this ever expanding market. The OpenSports product suite has been transformed over the last twelve months by world-class engineering, product and UX teams. It can be tailored to fit the needs of any customer, and this launch, as our first tribal sports betting opportunity in the U.S. is a perfect example of our truly flexible product solutions. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Oneida Indian Nation and to use our trusted technology to help them reach new bettors."

"We're excited to be among the first to offer sports betting in New York and are confident in our ability to grow this market in the months and years ahead," said Oneida Nation Representative and Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. "The OpenSports solution allows us to focus on our guests while giving us a sturdy technological foundation on which we can build as the industry expands."

Following the sportsbook's opening, once legally permitted, Scientific Games and Oneida Indian Nation plan to launch a mobile sports betting solution.

