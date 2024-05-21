Scientific Games Promotes Lottery Industry Expert Beth Bresnahan to Chief Communications and Brand Officer

ATLANTA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has named Beth Bresnahan as the company's Chief Communications and Brand Officer.

Bresnahan, a veteran lottery industry expert, spent nearly 10 years in leadership roles at the Massachusetts Lottery, including serving as its Executive Director, and headed the District of Columbia's Office of Lottery & Gaming. With a background in public relations, brand management and product positioning, she joined Scientific Games in 2022 and most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Communications.

The Chief Communications and Brand Officer is a new senior executive role that elevates strategic oversight of Scientific Games' global communications, ensuring a unified and consistent voice and a strong representation of the company's brand across all platforms and mediums. In this role, Bresnahan will continue to lead external and internal communications and customer proposals while expanding her leadership to include advertising, trade shows and events.

Pat McHugh, CEO of Scientific Games, said, "This promotion will come as no surprise to those who know and have worked with Beth. Her strategic vision, extensive experience in brand communications and deep knowledge of Scientific Games and the lottery industry have earned her the respect and support of our entire company and leadership team."

Bresnahan's promotion is another example of the strategic alignment of Scientific Games' organization with its business strategy to deliver exceptional value to its customers around the world. The company recently announced the expansion of its legal and public policy teams into a new unified global department, made several key hires in systems and technology, and increased focus and execution on products, technology, analytics and marketing across retail and digital to further accelerate customer growth and return to good causes.

Bresnahan has dedicated nearly 25 years to developing impactful communications, marketing and business strategies for several public and private sector organizations. In addition to her lottery industry experience, Bresnahan's previous work spans serving as CEO of a regional print media outlet to providing strategic communications consultation to multiple top-tier national brands, including the Boston Red Sox, BJ's Wholesale Club, Citizens Financial Group and Wynn Resorts. She also led public and legislative relations for several government agencies in her home state of Massachusetts.

Scientific Games is a trusted partner to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, providing games, technologies, analytics and services that responsibly drive maximum returns to their beneficiary programs.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

