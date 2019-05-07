Scientific Games Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

First quarter revenue rose 3 percent to $837 million , up from $812 million in the year ago period, reflecting growth in our Lottery and Social businesses.

rose 3 percent to , up from in the year ago period, reflecting growth in our Lottery and Social businesses. Net loss was $24 million compared to $202 million in the prior year period, driven by higher operating income, partly attributable to a $45 million reduction in restructuring and other expenses. The prior year net loss also included a $93 million charge related to our February 2018 refinancing.

was compared to in the prior year period, driven by higher operating income, partly attributable to a reduction in restructuring and other expenses. The prior year net loss also included a charge related to our refinancing. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ("Consolidated AEBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, increased 3 percent to $328 million from $320 million in the prior year period, reflecting the revenue growth.

("Consolidated AEBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, increased 3 percent to from in the prior year period, reflecting the revenue growth. Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $167 million from $30 million in the year ago period driven by the improved operating results, lower restructuring and other expenses and a $66 million favorable change in accrued interest.

increased to from in the year ago period driven by the improved operating results, lower restructuring and other expenses and a favorable change in accrued interest. On May 7, 2019 , the Company completed the initial public offering of a 17.4% minority interest in its Social gaming business, SciPlay Corporation ("SciPlay"). SciPlay is trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SCPL". Scientific Games received $301 million in proceeds from the offering, which enables us to make substantial payments to reduce debt. The Company believes the offering provides SciPlay greater flexibility to pursue additional growth initiatives.

Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, said, "We are incredibly proud that we have continued to build on our momentum and are looking forward to the year ahead. We are focused on effectively operating our businesses, reducing costs and building upon the strong foundation for profitable growth that we see today. Last week, we successfully took SciPlay public as a new company, which accelerates our ability to pay down debt. All of these actions support our steadfast commitment to smartly grow our business, drive free cash flow and create meaningful value for our stakeholders."

Michael Quartieri, Chief Financial Officer of Scientific Games, added, "This quarter, we paid down $145 million in debt and completed a major refinancing that lowered our borrowing costs and extended our debt maturities. As a result of the SciPlay IPO, we expect to continue our deleveraging path and the efficient deployment of our resources to generate the returns needed to enhance our free cash flow."

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

($ in millions) Three Months Ended March 31,



2019

2018

Revenue $ 837



$ 812



Net loss (24)



(202)



Net cash provided by operating activities(1) 167



30



Capital expenditures 67



88













Non-GAAP Financial Measures (2)







Consolidated AEBITDA $ 328



$ 320



Consolidated AEBITDA margin 39 %

39 %

Free cash flow $ 96



$ (63)













Balance Sheet Measures As of March 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2018

Cash and cash equivalents(3) 1,213



168



Principal face value of debt outstanding(4) 10,172



9,219



Available liquidity 1,619



439







(1) The 2019 and 2018 first quarters include a $66 million favorable and a $50 million unfavorable change, respectively, in accrued interest due to the February 2018 refinancing. The 2018 first quarter includes approximately $30 million of payments related to NYX transaction costs. (2) The financial measures "Consolidated AEBITDA", "Consolidated AEBITDA margin", and "free cash flow" are non-GAAP financial measures defined below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release. (3) Includes $1 billion principal balance of the 2022 Unsecured Notes that were redeemed on April 4, 2019 using the proceeds from the March 2019 issuance of 2026 Unsecured Notes, which proceeds are reflected in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2019. (4) Principal face value of outstanding 2026 Secured Euro Notes and 2026 Unsecured Euro Notes are translated at the constant foreign exchange rate at issuance of these notes. Euro to USD exchange rates at issuance and as of March 31, 2019 were 1.24 and 1.13, respectively, resulting in a $63 million adjustment increasing the principal face value of debt outstanding presented above. Additionally, principal face value excludes $11 million in proceeds received from transactions completed in 2018 which are presented as debt.

BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

($ in millions) Revenue

AEBITDA

AEBITDA Margin

2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

PP Change(2) Gaming $ 422

$ 443

(21)

(5) %

$ 215

$ 218

(3)

(1) %

51 %

49 %

2 Lottery 227

202

25

12 %

104

94

10

11 %

46 %

47 %

(1) Social(1) 118

97

21

22 %

25

23

2

9 %

21 %

23 %

(2) Digital 70

70

—

— %

13

17

(4)

(24) %

19 %

25 %

(6)



PP- percentage points.

(1) As a result of the initial public offering of a minority interest in our Social gaming business and starting with the first quarter of 2019, we changed the calculation of Social business segment AEBITDA, which now reflects intercompany payments for corporate services and certain royalties paid for by our Social business segment to other segments or to Corporate. Social business segment information for the prior comparable period has been recast to reflect these changes. (2) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table.

Key Highlights

Gaming operations – revenues increased slightly on a quarter sequential basis as our international operations average daily revenue per unit increased $0.59 and the installed base increased 206 units, while our U.S. and Canadian operations average daily revenues increased $0.25 and the installed based decreased by 627 units.

– revenues increased slightly on a quarter sequential basis as our international operations average daily revenue per unit increased and the installed base increased 206 units, while our U.S. and Canadian operations average daily revenues increased and the installed based decreased by 627 units. Gaming machine sales – total new unit shipments in the U.S. and Canada increased to 4,801 compared to 4,667 in the prior year due to increased shipments for new openings and expansions, partly from Encore Boston Harbor. We recently launched our new Wave XL cabinet on a for sale model with three of our top internal brands. This cabinet is the successor to our highly successful Pro Wave that revolutionized the look and feel of casino floors.

– total new unit shipments in the U.S. and increased to 4,801 compared to 4,667 in the prior year due to increased shipments for new openings and expansions, partly from Encore Boston Harbor. We recently launched our new cabinet on a for sale model with three of our top internal brands. This cabinet is the successor to our highly successful that revolutionized the look and feel of casino floors. Gaming systems – revenue was flat from the prior year reflecting fewer major site installations than the prior year, which was offset by strong maintenance revenue.

– revenue was flat from the prior year reflecting fewer major site installations than the prior year, which was offset by strong maintenance revenue. Lottery systems revenue was $35 million higher than the prior year primarily related to equipment hardware sales and new lottery contracts in Maryland and Kansas from the prior year period.

revenue was higher than the prior year primarily related to equipment hardware sales and new lottery contracts in and from the prior year period. Domestic instant product revenue was down 11% related to a change in the mix shipment volumes among our contract types

was down 11% related to a change in the mix shipment volumes among our contract types Social gaming revenue increased 22% from the prior year, which was twice the rate of market growth according to estimates from Eilers and Krejcik. The growth was driven by increased monetization of our paying players, with ARPDAU up 14%, while our average DAU also increased to 2.7 million from 2.6 million in the prior year.

increased 22% from the prior year, which was twice the rate of market growth according to estimates from Eilers and Krejcik. The growth was driven by increased monetization of our paying players, with ARPDAU up 14%, while our average DAU also increased to 2.7 million from 2.6 million in the prior year. Our Digital casino platform reliably processed nearly $9 billion in total wagers in the first quarter. In April 2019 , we announced a partnership with Wynn Resorts to support their launch of both iGaming and sports in the U.S.

LIQUIDITY

($ in millions) Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

2018

Increase / (Decrease) Net loss $ (24)



$ (202)



$ 178

Non-cash adjustments included in net loss 168



302



(135)

Non-cash interest 7



6



1

Changes in deferred income taxes and other 6



1



5

Distributed earnings from equity investments 4



1



4

Changes in working capital accounts 6



(78)



84

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 167



$ 30



$ 137



Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $167 million from $30 million in the year ago period driven by the improved operating results and lower restructuring and other expenses and a $66 million favorable change in accrued interest.

from in the year ago period driven by the improved operating results and lower restructuring and other expenses and a favorable change in accrued interest. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $96 million compared to a cash usage of $63 million in the year ago period, due to the operating cash flow increase and lower capital expenditures.

compared to a cash usage of in the year ago period, due to the operating cash flow increase and lower capital expenditures. During the quarter ended March 31, 2019 , the Company made debt repayments of $145 million , including $135 million of voluntary repayments under its revolving credit facility and $10 million in mandatory amortization of its term loans.

, the Company made debt repayments of , including of voluntary repayments under its revolving credit facility and in mandatory amortization of its term loans. On March 19, 2019 , we successfully completed a private offering of $1.1 billion in aggregate principal amount of new 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and redeemed $1.0 billion of our 10.000% senior unsecured notes due 2022 in April 2019 . We also used the proceeds to pay accrued and unpaid interest plus related premiums, fees and costs, and pay offering related fees and expenses. This transaction extended our maturities and lowered our interest rates.

, we successfully completed a private offering of in aggregate principal amount of new 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2026 and redeemed of our 10.000% senior unsecured notes due 2022 in . We also used the proceeds to pay accrued and unpaid interest plus related premiums, fees and costs, and pay offering related fees and expenses. This transaction extended our maturities and lowered our interest rates. Capital expenditures totaled $67 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $88 million in the prior-year period. For 2019, we continue to expect capital expenditures will be within a range of $345 - $375 million .

Earnings Conference Call

Scientific Games executive leadership will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. EST to review the Company's first quarter results. To access the call live via a listen-only webcast and presentation, please visit http://www.scientificgames.com/investors/events-presentations/ and click on the webcast link under the Investor Information section. To access the call by telephone, please dial: +1 (412) 317-5420 (U.S. and International) and ask to join the Scientific Games Corporation call. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investors section on www.scientificgames.com .

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is the world leader in offering customers a fully integrated portfolio of technology platforms, robust systems, engaging content and services. The Company is the global leader in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, table games, table products and instant games, and a leader in products, services and content for gaming, lottery and social gaming markets. Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, creative entertaining content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

COMPANY CONTACTS

Media Relations Investor Relations Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981 Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658 Vice President, Corporate Communications Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com



All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2019 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Revenue:





Services $ 459



$ 438

Product sales 238



224

Instant products 140



150

Total revenue 837



812









Operating Expenses:





Cost of services(1) 133



122

Cost of product sales(1) 107



105

Cost of instant products(1) 67



70

Selling, general and administrative 186



172

Research and development 49



54

Depreciation, amortization and impairments 165



188

Restructuring and other 7



52

Total operating expenses 714



763

Operating income 123



49

Other (expense) income:





Interest expense (154)



(155)

Earnings from equity investments 6



7

Loss on debt financing transactions —



(93)

Gain (loss) on remeasurement of debt 5



(1)

Other expense, net —



(3)

Total other expense, net (143)



(245)

Net loss before income taxes (20)



(196)

Income tax expense (4)



(6)

Net loss $ (24)



$ (202)









Basic and diluted net loss per share:





Basic $ (0.26)



$ (2.24)

Diluted $ (0.26)



$ (2.24)









Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations:





Basic shares 92



90

Diluted shares 92



90







(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions)























March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 1,213



$ 168

Restricted cash

41



39

Accounts receivable, net

621



599

Notes receivable, net

104



114

Inventories

229



216

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets

238



233

Total current assets

2,446



1,369











Restricted cash

12



13

Notes receivable, net

33



40

Property and equipment, net

517



547

Operating lease right-of-use assets

118



—

Goodwill

3,301



3,280

Intangible assets, net

1,745



1,809

Software, net

277



285

Equity investments

296



298

Other assets

92



77

Total assets

$ 8,837



$ 7,718











Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit:







Current portion of long-term debt(1)

$ 1,046



$ 45

Accounts payable

200



225

Accrued liabilities

540



477

Total current liabilities

1,786



747











Deferred income taxes

109



108

Operating lease liabilities

98



—

Other long-term liabilities

330



334

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

8,937



8,992

Total stockholders' deficit

(2,423)



(2,463)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 8,837



$ 7,718





(1) Includes $1 billion principal balance of the 2022 Unsecured Notes that were redeemed on April 4, 2019 using the proceeds from the March 2019 issuance of 2026 Unsecured Notes, which proceeds are reflected in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2019.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss $ (24)



$ (202)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities 179



309



Changes in working capital accounts, net of effects of acquisitions 6



(78)



Changes in deferred income taxes and other 6



1



Net cash provided by operating activities 167



30













Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (67)



(88)



Acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired —



(274)



Distributions of capital from equity investments 3



2



Net cash used in investing activities (64)



(360)













Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from long-term debt, net of payments 953



5



Repayment of assumed NYX and other acquisitions debt —



(288)



Payments of debt issuance and deferred financing costs (14)



(39)



Payments on license obligations (7)



(7)



Sale of future revenue 11



—



Net redemptions of common stock under stock-based compensation plans and other (1)



(17)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 942



(346)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1



2



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,046



(674)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 220



834



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,266



$ 160













Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest $ 80



$ 161



Income taxes paid 10



7



Distributed earnings from equity investments 4



1



Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Non-cash rollover and refinancing of Term loans —



3,275



Non-cash interest expense 7



6



NYX non-cash consideration transferred —



93





SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited, in millions)















Three Months Ended March 31,





2019

2018

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA









Net loss

$ (24)



$ (202)



Restructuring and other(1)

7



52



Depreciation, amortization and impairments

165



188



Other expense, net

2



6



Interest expense

154



155



Income tax expense

4



6



Stock-based compensation

14



9



Loss on debt financing transactions

—



93



(Gain) loss on remeasurement of debt

(5)



1



EBITDA from equity investments(2)

17



19



Earnings from equity investments

(6)



(7)



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 328



$ 320















Supplemental Business Segment Data

Business segments Adjusted EBITDA









Gaming

$ 215



$ 218



Lottery

104



94



Social(3)

25



23



Digital

13



17



Total business segments Adjusted EBITDA

357



352



Corporate and other(3)(4)

(29)



(32)



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 328



$ 320















Reconciliation to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 328



$ 320



Revenue

837



812



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin

39.2 %

39.4 %







(1) Refer to Consolidated AEBITDA definition for description of items included in restructuring and other. (2) The Company received $7 million and $3 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) As a result of the initial public offering of a minority interest in our Social gaming business and starting with the first quarter of 2019, we changed the calculation of Social business segment AEBITDA, which now reflects intercompany payments for corporate services and certain royalties paid for by our Social business segment to other segments or to Corporate. Social business segment information for the prior comparable period has been recast to reflect these changes. (4) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - SEGMENTS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited, in millions, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

December 31, Gaming Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data: 2019

2018

2018 Revenue by line of business:









Gaming operations $ 152



$ 161



$ 151

Gaming machine sales 136



145



167

Gaming systems 74



75



92

Table products 60



62



60

Total revenue $ 422



$ 443



$ 470













Gaming Operations Revenue:









U.S. and Canadian:









Installed base at period end 32,958



35,336



33,585

Average daily revenue per unit $ 38.46



$ 38.39



$ 38.21

International:









Installed base at period end 33,950



33,075



33,744

Average daily revenue per unit $ 11.43



$ 12.33



$ 10.84













Gaming Machine Sales Revenue:









U.S. and Canadian new unit shipments 4,801



4,667



4,733

International new unit shipments 2,083



2,201



4,290

New unit shipments 6,884



6,868



9,023

Average sales price per new unit $ 17,140



$ 17,722



$ 16,113













Gaming Machine Unit Sales Components:









U.S. and Canadian unit shipments:









Replacement units 3,194



3,743



4,447

Casino opening and expansion units 1,607



924



286

Total unit shipments 4,801



4,667



4,733













International unit shipments:









Replacement units 2,083



1,940



4,184

Casino opening and expansion units —



261



106

Total unit shipments 2,083



2,201



4,290













Lottery Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data:









Instant products revenue by geography:









United States $ 93



$ 105



$ 96

International 47



45



54

Instant products revenue $ 140



$ 150



$ 150













Lottery systems revenue by financial statement line item:









Services $ 54



$ 47



$ 60

Products 33



5



21

Lottery systems revenue $ 87



$ 52



$ 81













Digital Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data:









Revenue by Line of Business;









Sports and platform $ 30



$ 26



$ 33

Gaming and other 40



44



38

Total revenue $ 70



$ 70



$ 71













Wagers processed through OGS (in billions) $ 8.9



$ 8.9



$ 8.9













Social Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data:









Revenue by Platform:









Mobile $ 97



$ 73



$ 91

Web and other 21



24



23

Total revenue $ 118



$ 97



$ 114













Mobile penetration(1) 82 %

75 %

80 % Average MAU(2) 8.4



8.1



8.4

Average DAU(3) 2.7



2.6



2.7

ARPDAU(4) $ 0.48



$ 0.42



$ 0.46





(1) Mobile penetration is defined as the percentage of B2C social gaming revenue generated from mobile platforms. (2) MAU = Monthly Active Users is a count of visitors to our sites during a month. An individual who plays two different games or from two different devices may, in certain circumstances, be counted twice. However, we use third-party data to limit the occurrence of double counting. (3) DAU = Daily Active Users is a count of visitors to our sites during a day. An individual who plays two different games or from two different devices may, in certain circumstances, be counted twice. However, we use third-party data to limit the occurrence of double counting. (4) ARPDAU = Average revenue per DAU is calculated by dividing revenue for a period by the DAU for the period by the number of days for the period.