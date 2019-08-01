Scientific Games Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games," "SGC" or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Second quarter revenue was $845 million consistent with the prior year period. Growth in Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital was offset by Gaming revenue down due to fewer casino openings and systems launches compared to last year, as well as lower replacement sales.

Net loss was $75 million compared to $6 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by a $60 million debt financing expense related to the successful notes offering that lowered cash interest costs and extended debt maturities. This quarter also included a $3 million loss on remeasurement of Euro denominated debt versus a $34 million gain in the prior year period.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ("Consolidated AEBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, decreased 1 percent to $335 million from $340 million in the prior year period, driven by the factors impacting Gaming revenue described above.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $95 million compared to $102 million in the year ago period, driven by the factors impacting Gaming revenue described above.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $109 million from the year ago period to $38 million. Net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $8.6 billion ($9 billion in face value of debt outstanding less $369 million of cash and cash equivalents) at quarter end. Net debt leverage ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 6.5x on a $308 million decrease in net debt. The company is targeting net debt leverage of approximately 5.5x by the end of 2020.

In the second quarter, the Company completed the initial public offering of an 18.0% minority interest in its Social gaming business, SciPlay Corporation ("SciPlay"). The total proceeds to Scientific Games including the partial exercise of the over-allotment option were $342 million, of which $30 million was used by SciPlay for IPO fees and general corporate purposes, and the balance enables us to further reduce our debt.

"We are pleased with the growth we are continuing to see across Lottery, Digital, and SciPlay while also stabilizing gaming operations driven by the successful launches of several new games. The second quarter really highlights the diversity of our business and the many avenues we have to generate revenue across the globe," said Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games. "The entire organization is laser focused on strengthening our core business and capturing market share in emerging digital markets while making our business more efficient. These key focus areas will allow us to deliver the greatest returns for our stakeholders, set ourselves up for profitable growth, and generate significant cash flow to continue on our deleveraging path."

Michael Quartieri, Chief Financial Officer of Scientific Games, added, "This quarter, we paid down another $155 million in debt bringing our year to date total to $300 million, and the SciPlay IPO proceeds will continue to enable us to make substantial payments on our debt as we work toward our deleveraging goal."

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS





($ in millions) Three Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

Revenue $ 845



$ 845



Net loss (75)



(6)



Net cash provided by operating activities(1) 95



102



Capital expenditures 65



112













Non-GAAP Financial Measures (2)







Consolidated AEBITDA $ 335



$ 340



Consolidated AEBITDA margin 40 %

40 %

Free cash flow $ 38



$ (71)













Balance Sheet Measures As of June 30, 2019

As of December 31, 2018

Cash and cash equivalents $ 369



$ 168



Principal face value of debt outstanding(3) 9,016



9,219



Available liquidity 1,082



439







(1) The three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 include a $49 million and $66 million unfavorable change, respectively, in accrued interest due to refinancing transactions. The three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include approximately $20 million of payments related to contingent acquisition considerations. The six months ended June 30, 2018 includes approximately $35 million of payments related to NYX transaction costs (including NYX assumed liabilities).

(2) The financial measures "Consolidated AEBITDA", "Consolidated AEBITDA margin", and "free cash flow" are non-GAAP financial measures defined below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release.

(3) Principal face value of outstanding 2026 Secured Euro Notes and 2026 Unsecured Euro Notes are translated at the constant foreign exchange rate at issuance of these notes. Euro to USD exchange rates at issuance and as of June 30, 2019 were 1.24 and 1.14, respectively, resulting in a $58 million adjustment increasing the principal face value of debt outstanding presented above. Additionally, principal face value excludes $10 million in proceeds received from transactions completed in 2018 which are presented as debt.

BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

($ in millions) Revenue

AEBITDA

AEBITDA Margin

2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

PP Change(2) Gaming $ 427



$ 471



(44)



(9) %

$ 215



$ 236



(21)



(9) %

50 %

50 %

—

Lottery 231



207



24



12 %

103



99



4



4 %

45 %

48 %

(3)

SciPlay (1) 118



100



18



18 %

33



23



10



44 %

28 %

23 %

5

Digital 69



67



2



3 %

12



13



(1)



(8) %

17 %

19 %

(2)





PP - percentage points.

(1) As a result of the initial public offering of a minority interest in SciPlay and starting with the first quarter of 2019, we changed the calculation of SciPlay AEBITDA, which now reflects intercompany charges for corporate services and certain royalties paid for by SciPlay to other segments or to Corporate. SciPlay information for the prior comparable period has been recast to reflect these changes.

(2) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table.

Key Highlights vs. Second Quarter 2018

Gaming operations - U.S. and Canadian revenue was flat sequentially driven by a $0.52 increase in average daily revenues from the prior quarter, while the installed base decreased by 902 units from the removal of older machines and the closure of a racino in the Northeast. Total gaming operations revenues decreased by $2 million sequentially as international operations revenue was slightly impacted, as anticipated, by the implementation of the £2 max bet limit in April.

- U.S. and Canadian revenue was flat sequentially driven by a increase in average daily revenues from the prior quarter, while the installed base decreased by 902 units from the removal of older machines and the closure of a racino in the Northeast. Total gaming operations revenues decreased by sequentially as international operations revenue was slightly impacted, as anticipated, by the implementation of the £2 max bet limit in April. Gaming machine sales – total new unit shipments in the U.S. and Canada decreased due to lower replacement units, while international units increased. The company launched the new Twinstar Wave XL cabinet on a for sale model with six themes and the entire library of content from the Twinstar J43 .

– total new unit shipments in the U.S. and decreased due to lower replacement units, while international units increased. The company launched the new cabinet on a for sale model with six themes and the entire library of content from the . Gaming systems revenue was down due to fewer Canadian systems launches.

revenue was down due to fewer Canadian systems launches. Table games continued to grow with revenue up $3 million from the prior year to $62 million on continued strength in the business.

continued to grow with revenue up from the prior year to on continued strength in the business. Lottery systems revenue was $24 million higher primarily related to equipment sales as part of a recent award of a 10-year sports betting contract in Turkey .

revenue was higher primarily related to equipment sales as part of a recent award of a 10-year sports betting contract in . Instant products revenue was flat reflecting growth in international business offset by a decline domestically related to the anniversary of the Willy Wonka linked game.

was flat reflecting growth in international business offset by a decline domestically related to the anniversary of the linked game. SciPlay revenue increased 18%, which was more than twice the rate of market growth. The growth was driven by increased monetization of paying players, with ARPDAU up 14% to $0.48 .

increased 18%, which was more than twice the rate of market growth. The growth was driven by increased monetization of paying players, with ARPDAU up 14% to . Digital casino platform reliably processed over $9 billion in total wagers. The company was awarded platform of the year at the EGR 2019 B2B Awards for Open Gaming System (OGS) and Open Platform System (OPS). Currently launching mobile sports in Pennsylvania , Indiana , and Iowa with more on the horizon.

LIQUIDITY

($ in millions) Three Months Ended June 30,







2019

2018

Increase / (Decrease)

Net loss $ (75)



$ (6)



$ (69)



Non-cash adjustments included in net loss 237



149



88



Non-cash interest 6



6



—



Changes in deferred income taxes and other 1



(5)



6



Distributed earnings from equity investments 18



18



—



Changes in working capital accounts (92)



(60)



(32)



Net cash provided by operating activities $ 95



$ 102



$ (7)





Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $38 million compared to a cash usage of $71 million , due to lower capital expenditures, and the prior year included a $75 million payment related to the extension of the instant ticket concession in Italy .

compared to a cash usage of , due to lower capital expenditures, and the prior year included a payment related to the extension of the instant ticket concession in . In April 2019 , we used the net proceeds of our 2026 Unsecured Notes offering to redeem $1 billion of outstanding 2022 Unsecured Notes and pay accrued and unpaid interest thereon plus related premiums, fees, and costs.

, we used the net proceeds of our 2026 Unsecured Notes offering to redeem of outstanding 2022 Unsecured Notes and pay accrued and unpaid interest thereon plus related premiums, fees, and costs. The Company made debt repayments of $155 million , including $145 million of voluntary repayments under its revolving credit facility and $10 million in mandatory amortization of its term loans.

, including of voluntary repayments under its revolving credit facility and in mandatory amortization of its term loans. Capital expenditures totaled $65 million , compared to $112 million . For 2019, the company now expects capital expenditures will be in the range of $340 - $360 million .

Earnings Conference Call

Scientific Games executive leadership will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 5:30 pm. EST to review the Company's second quarter results. To access the call live via a listen-only webcast and presentation, please visit http://www.scientificgames.com/investors/events-presentations/ and click on the webcast link under the Investor Information section. To access the call by telephone, please dial: +1 (412) 317-5420 (U.S. and International) and ask to join the Scientific Games Corporation call. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investors section on www.scientificgames.com .

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is the world leader in offering customers a fully integrated portfolio of technology platforms, robust systems, engaging content and services. The Company is the global leader in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, table games, table products and instant games, and a leader in products, services and content for gaming, lottery and social gaming markets. Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, creative entertaining content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Services $ 457



$ 438



$ 916



$ 876

Product sales 238



257



476



481

Instant products 150



150



290



300

Total revenue 845



845



1,682



1,657

















Operating Expenses:













Cost of services(1) 135



124



268



246

Cost of product sales(1) 111



121



218



226

Cost of instant products(1) 75



71



142



141

Selling, general and administrative 174



174



360



346

Research and development 46



49



95



103

Depreciation, amortization and impairments 170



173



335



361

Restructuring and other 6



34



13



86

Total operating expenses 717



746



1,431



1,509

Operating income 128



99



251



148

Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (147)



(146)



(301)



(301)

Earnings from equity investments 7



5



13



12

Loss on debt financing transactions (60)



—



(60)



(93)

(Loss) gain on remeasurement of debt (3)



34



2



33

Other income (expense), net 7



2



7



(1)

Total other expense, net (196)



(105)



(339)



(350)

Net loss before income taxes (68)



(6)



(88)



(202)

Income tax expense (7)



—



(11)



(6)

Net loss (75)



(6)



(99)



(208)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2



—



2



—

Net loss attributable to SGC $ (77)



$ (6)



$ (101)



$ (208)

Basic and diluted net loss attributable to SGC per share:













Basic $ (0.83)



$ (0.06)



$ (1.09)



$ (2.29)

Diluted $ (0.83)



$ (0.06)



$ (1.09)



$ (2.29)

















Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic shares 93



91



93



91

Diluted shares 93



91



93



91







(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions)























June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 369



$ 168

Restricted cash

44



39

Accounts receivable, net

616



599

Notes receivable, net

120



114

Inventories

238



216

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets

198



233

Total current assets

1,585



1,369











Restricted cash

12



13

Notes receivable, net

42



40

Property and equipment, net

532



547

Operating lease right-of-use assets

113



—

Goodwill

3,279



3,280

Intangible assets, net

1,660



1,809

Software, net

265



285

Equity investments

273



298

Other assets

171



77

Total assets

$ 7,932



$ 7,718











Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit:







Current portion of long-term debt

$ 45



$ 45

Accounts payable

201



225

Accrued liabilities

487



477

Total current liabilities

733



747











Deferred income taxes

108



108

Operating lease liabilities

95



—

Other long-term liabilities

312



334

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

8,802



8,992

Total stockholders' deficit(1)

(2,118)



(2,463)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 7,932



$ 7,718





(1) Includes $94 million in noncontrolling interest as of June 30, 2019.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (75)



$ (6)



$ (99)



$ (208)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities 261



173



440



482

Changes in working capital accounts, net of effects of acquisitions (92)



(60)



(86)



(138)

Changes in deferred income taxes and other 1



(5)



7



(4)

Net cash provided by operating activities 95



102



262



132

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (65)



(112)



(132)



(200)

Acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(274)

Distributions of capital from equity investments 15



21



18



23

Additions to equity method investments (1)



(75)



(1)



(75)

Net cash used in investing activities (51)



(166)



(115)



(526)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Payments of long-term debt, net of proceeds (1,206)



88



(253)



93

Repayment of assumed NYX and other acquisition debt —



—



—



(288)

Payments of debt issuance and deferred financing and offering costs (9)



—



(23)



(39)

Net proceeds from issuance of SciPlay's common stock 342



—



342



—

Payments on license obligations (6)



(7)



(13)



(14)

Sale of future revenue —



—



11



—

Net redemptions of common stock under stock-based compensation plans and other (6)



(4)



(7)



(21)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (885)



77



57



(269)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(5)



1



(3)

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (841)



8



205



(666)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,266



160



220



834

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 425



$ 168



$ 425



$ 168

















Supplemental cash flow information:













Cash paid for interest $ 190



$ 205



$ 270



$ 366

Income taxes paid 8



8



18



15

Distributed earnings from equity investments 18



18



22



19

Supplemental non-cash transactions:













Non-cash rollover and refinancing of Term loans —



—



—



3,275

Non-cash interest expense 6



6



13



12

NYX non-cash consideration transferred —



—



—



93



SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SGC TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited, in millions)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to SGC to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA















Net loss attributable to SGC

$ (77)



$ (6)



$ (101)



$ (208)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

2



—



2



—

Net loss

(75)



(6)



(99)



(208)

Restructuring and other(1)

6



34



13



86

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

170



173



335



361

Other (income) expense, net

(4)



1



(2)



7

Interest expense

147



146



301



301

Income tax expense

7



—



11



6

Stock-based compensation

10



15



24



24

Loss on debt financing transactions

60



—



60



93

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of debt

3



(34)



(2)



(33)

EBITDA from equity investments(2)

18



16



35



35

Earnings from equity investments

(7)



(5)



(13)



(12)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 335



$ 340



$ 663



$ 660



















Supplemental Business Segment Data























Business segments Adjusted EBITDA















Gaming(3)

$ 215



$ 236



$ 430



$ 454

Lottery

103



99



207



193

SciPlay(3)

33



23



58



46

Digital

12



13



25



30

Total business segments Adjusted EBITDA

363



371



720



723

Corporate and other(4)

(28)



(31)



(57)



(63)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 335



$ 340



$ 663



$ 660



















Reconciliation to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin























Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 335



$ 340



$ 663



$ 660

Revenue

845



845



1,682



1,657

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin

40 %

40 %

39 %

40 %



(1) Refer to Consolidated AEBITDA definition for a description of items included in restructuring and other.

(2) The Company received $33 million and $40 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, and $40 million and $42 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

(3) As a result of an IP License Agreement effective as of May 7, 2019, our Gaming business segment AEBITDA no longer benefits from related royalties and/or fees for use of intellectual property charges, while our SciPlay business segment AEBITDA increased proportionately. The total amount of such IP charges for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $3 million and $10 million, respectively, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were $6 million and $13 million, respectively.

(4) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).