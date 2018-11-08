Scientific Games Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Third quarter revenue rose 7 percent to $821.0 million , up from $768.9 million in the year ago period, reflecting $46.5 million in revenue from NYX, along with growth in our Lottery and Social businesses.

rose 7 percent to , up from in the year ago period, reflecting in revenue from NYX, along with growth in our Lottery and Social businesses. Net loss was $351.6 million compared to $59.3 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by $338.7 million in restructuring and other charges. The restructuring and other charges are inclusive of $309.6 million recorded during the quarter related to the verdict in the Shuffle Tech legal matter, which did not result in any cash outflow as the verdict is subject to post-trial motions and the appeal process.

compared to in the prior year period, primarily driven by in restructuring and other charges. The restructuring and other charges are inclusive of recorded during the quarter related to the verdict in the Shuffle Tech legal matter, which did not result in any cash outflow as the verdict is subject to post-trial motions and the appeal process. Consolidated Attributable EBITDA ("Consolidated AEBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, increased 9 percent to $325.7 million from $299.0 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher revenue and continued operational efficiencies. Consolidated AEBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was 39.7 percent, compared to 38.9 percent in the prior year period.

("Consolidated AEBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, increased 9 percent to from in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher revenue and continued operational efficiencies. Consolidated AEBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was 39.7 percent, compared to 38.9 percent in the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $223.5 million from $109.5 million in the year ago period driven primarily by improvements in operating results, working capital and timing of interest payments resulting from the February 2018 refinancing. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by $95.4 million from the year ago period to $123.0 million . Our net debt leverage ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was down 0.3x from the prior quarter to 6.7x as a result of lower debt and higher LTM AEBITDA.

increased to from in the year ago period driven primarily by improvements in operating results, working capital and timing of interest payments resulting from the refinancing. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased by from the year ago period to . Our net debt leverage ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was down 0.3x from the prior quarter to 6.7x as a result of lower debt and higher LTM AEBITDA. The Company is considering a possible initial public offering of a minority interest in its social gaming business in 2019. The social gaming business continues to experience rapid growth and has reached significant scale. The Company believes an IPO would provide greater flexibility to pursue additional growth initiatives specifically designed for its social gaming business, as well as unlocking additional value for Scientific Games stakeholders. The Company anticipates that the proceeds from the IPO would primarily be used to repay debt.

Barry Cottle, CEO and President of Scientific Games, said "We are very pleased with the growth we are seeing across our businesses as we continue to lead our industry into the future. Our investments in digital, sports betting, and new games are producing the most innovative and engaging products in the market and we are excited about the customer response here in the U.S. and around the world. For our rapidly growing social business, an IPO would give us greater flexibility to pursue growth for the business and drive value for stakeholders. We remain focused on delivering for our customers and running our business efficiently and effectively to drive revenue, reduce costs and continue to build momentum across the Company."

Michael Quartieri, Chief Financial Officer of Scientific Games, added, "This quarter marks our twelfth consecutive quarter of year over year growth in revenue and Consolidated AEBITDA. Our focus on generating cash flows provides us a clear avenue to strengthen our balance sheet."

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions) 2018 2017 Revenue $ 821.0 $ 768.9 Net loss (351.6) (59.3) Net cash provided by operating activities 223.5 109.5 Capital expenditures 92.6 73.9 Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Consolidated AEBITDA $ 325.7 $ 299.0 Consolidated AEBITDA margin 39.7% 38.9% Free cash flow $ 123.0 $ 27.6 Balance Sheet Measures As of Sept 30, 2018 As of Dec 31, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 113.5 $ 788.8 Principal face value of debt outstanding (2) 8,951.1 8,869.4 Available liquidity 663.3 1,009.4 (1) The financial measures "Consolidated AEBITDA", "Consolidated AEBITDA margin", and "free cash flow" are non-GAAP financial measures defined below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release. (2) Principal face value of outstanding 2026 Secured Euro Notes and 2026 Unsecured Euro Notes are presented at the constant foreign exchange rate at issuance of these notes.

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Three Months Ended September 30, Increase/(Decrease) ($ in millions) 2018 2017 Amount % Revenue Gaming operations(1) $ 159.2 $ 176.0 $ (16.8) (10) % Gaming machine sales 167.2 163.1 4.1 3 % Gaming systems 69.7 62.0 7.7 12 % Table products 51.8 53.5 (1.7) (3) % $ 447.9 $ 454.6 $ (6.7) (1) % AEBITDA $ 232.5 $ 221.2 $ 11.3 5 % AEBITDA margin 51.9% 48.7% (1) Gaming operations includes $4.5 million in WAP jackpots as a reduction to revenue in 2018, compared to the

2017 presentation in which $5.5 million of WAP jackpots was classified as cost of services. This change in

classification has no impact on AEBITDA.

Total gaming revenue decreased $6.7 million , including an unfavorable $4.5 million impact on Gaming operations from revenue recognition accounting effective in 2018, and AEBITDA increased 5 percent, or $11.3 million , to $232.5 million , primarily reflecting a 320 basis point improvement in the AEBITDA margin to 51.9 percent.

decreased , including an unfavorable impact on Gaming operations from revenue recognition accounting effective in 2018, and increased 5 percent, or , to , primarily reflecting a 320 basis point improvement in the AEBITDA margin to 51.9 percent. Gaming operations revenue declined $16.8 million in the third quarter 2018, inclusive of the negative impact from the new revenue recognition accounting. Our WAP, premium and participation ending installed base decreased sequentially by 1,554 units. This ending installed base decrease is reflective of a strategic long-term relationship entered into during the quarter that converted a number of units that were on lease to product sales in Oklahoma and also to a lesser degree the redeployment of lower yielding Oregon VLT units. The installed base of other leased and participation games increased sequentially by 152 units with average daily revenue down $0.98 , which reflects the replacement in the installed base of higher yielding U.K. units with lower yielding units in Greece .

revenue declined in the third quarter 2018, inclusive of the negative impact from the new revenue recognition accounting. Our WAP, premium and participation ending installed base decreased sequentially by 1,554 units. This ending installed base decrease is reflective of a strategic long-term relationship entered into during the quarter that converted a number of units that were on lease to product sales in and also to a lesser degree the redeployment of lower yielding Oregon VLT units. The installed base of other leased and participation games increased sequentially by 152 units with average daily revenue down , which reflects the replacement in the installed base of higher yielding U.K. units with lower yielding units in . Gaming machine sales revenue increased $4.1 million year over year, benefiting from our new strategic long-term relationship. The average sales price increased 3 percent to $18,199 , reflecting the benefit of the premium received from the strategic relationship described above and a more favorable mix of gaming machines.

revenue increased year over year, benefiting from our new strategic long-term relationship. The average sales price increased 3 percent to , reflecting the benefit of the premium received from the strategic relationship described above and a more favorable mix of gaming machines. Gaming systems revenue increased $7.7 million to $69.7 million , primarily due to ongoing system installations in Canada , coupled with increased hardware sales, primarily the iVIEW ® 4. The Canadian systems deployments are expected to continue throughout 2018, and beyond.

revenue increased to , primarily due to ongoing system installations in , coupled with increased hardware sales, primarily the The Canadian systems deployments are expected to continue throughout 2018, and beyond. Table products revenue decreased $1.7 million to $51.8 million , reflecting strength in recurring utility products, which was offset by lower product sales as the prior year featured a large international expansion.

LOTTERY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

($ in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Increase/(Decrease) Revenue 2018 2017 Amount % Instant products $ 142.0 $ 142.7 $ (0.7) - % Lottery systems (1) 64.8 60.2 4.6 8 % $ 206.8 $ 202.9 $ 3.9 2 % AEBITDA $ 92.3 $ 89.2 $ 3.1 3 % AEBITDA margin 44.6% 44.0% (1) Lottery systems revenue includes $9.3 million in product sales revenue, compared to $9.8 million in 2017.

Total lottery revenue increased $3.9 million , or 2 percent, to $206.8 million , and AEBITDA increased 3 percent to $92.3 million , compared to $89.2 million in the prior year, with AEBITDA margin improving to 44.6 percent, primarily reflecting the revenue increase and a more profitable revenue mix.

increased , or 2 percent, to , and increased 3 percent to , compared to in the prior year, with AEBITDA margin improving to 44.6 percent, primarily reflecting the revenue increase and a more profitable revenue mix. Instant products revenue of $142.0 million was flat from the prior year driven by a 3 percent decrease in U.S. revenue, offset by a 10 percent increase internationally.

revenue of was flat from the prior year driven by a 3 percent decrease in U.S. revenue, offset by a 10 percent increase internationally. Lottery systems revenue increased $4.6 million , or 8 percent to $64.8 million driven largely by domestic organic growth.

SOCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Three Months Ended September 30, Increase/(Decrease) ($ in millions) 2018 2017 Amount % Revenue $ 105.1 $ 95.1 $ 10.0 11 % AEBITDA $ 27.0 $ 20.1 $ 6.9 34 % AEBITDA margin 25.7% 21.1%

Social revenue grew 11 percent to $105.1 million , reflecting the ongoing popularity of Bingo Showdown ™ and the success of the recently launched MONOPOLY themed casino app along with continued growth in our core apps includin g Jackpot Party® Social Casino .

grew 11 percent to , reflecting the ongoing popularity of Bingo Showdown and the success of the recently launched MONOPOLY themed casino app along with continued growth in our core apps includin Jackpot Party® Social Casino AEBITDA rose 34 percent to $27.0 million , and AEBITDA margin increased to 25.7 percent, primarily reflecting the continued growth in revenue and improved operating leverage.

DIGITAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

($ in millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Increase/(Decrease) Revenue(1) 2018 2017 Amount % Sports and platform $ 20.8 $ - $ 20.8 nm Gaming and other 40.4 16.3 24.1 148 % $ 61.2 $ 16.3 $ 44.9 275 % AEBITDA $ 11.9 $ 3.1 $ 8.8 284 % AEBITDA margin 19.4% 19.0% nm - not meaningful (1) Includes the results of NYX since the completion of its acquisition on January 5, 2018.

Total digital revenue increased to $61.2 million , primarily reflecting $46.5 million of revenue from NYX.

increased to , primarily reflecting of revenue from NYX. AEBITDA was $11.9 million and AEBITDA margin was 19.4 percent, both reflecting the addition of NYX.

was and AEBITDA margin was 19.4 percent, both reflecting the addition of NYX. On November 1, 2018 we completed the acquisition of Don Best Sports Corporation and DBS Canada Corporation (together "Don Best"), enhancing our offerings by adding a leading global supplier of real-time betting data and pricing of North American sporting events.

LIQUIDITY

Three Months Ended September 30, Increase/ ($ in millions) 2018 2017 (Decrease) Net loss(1) $ (351.6) $ (59.3) $ (292.3) Non-cash adjustments included in net loss 183.8 181.6 2.2 Non-cash interest 6.6 4.1 2.5 Changes in deferred income taxes and other 4.1 0.1 4.0 Distributed earnings from equity investments 5.4 1.6 3.8 Change in legal reserves 309.6 - 309.6 Changes in working capital accounts 65.6 (18.6) 84.2 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 223.5 $ 109.5 $ 114.0 (1) Inclusive of a $309.6 million legal reserve charge.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2018 , the Company made net payments of $122.2 million on its debt, including $110.0 million of voluntary net repayments under its revolving credit facility and $12.2 million in mandatory amortization of its term loans, as well as payments to reduce capital leases.

, the Company made net payments of on its debt, including of voluntary net repayments under its revolving credit facility and in mandatory amortization of its term loans, as well as payments to reduce capital leases. Net cash provided by operating activities increased $114.0 million to $223.5 million , principally related to improvements in operating results, working capital and a $63.4 million favorable change in accrued interest.

to , principally related to improvements in operating results, working capital and a favorable change in accrued interest. Capital expenditures totaled $92.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $73.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior year was related to several long-term and highly accretive projects including ongoing platform development in Digital for expansion in U.S. and around the world, lottery systems installations in Maryland and Kansas and the acceleration of our installed base of participation games and WAP games, including the successful rollout of our James Bond franchise. For 2018, we continue to expect capital expenditures will be within a range of $360 - $390 million , based on existing contractual obligations, planned investments and the inclusion of NYX.

in the third quarter of 2018, compared with in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior year was related to several long-term and highly accretive projects including ongoing platform development in Digital for expansion in U.S. and around the world, lottery systems installations in and and the acceleration of our installed base of participation games and WAP games, including the successful rollout of our franchise. For 2018, we continue to expect capital expenditures will be within a range of - , based on existing contractual obligations, planned investments and the inclusion of NYX. Subsequent to quarter end, we sold a real estate asset for $40.0 million in proceeds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is the world leader in offering customers a fully integrated portfolio of technology platforms, robust systems, engaging content and services. The Company is the global leader in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, table games, table products and instant games, and a leader in products, services and content for gaming, lottery and social gaming markets. Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, creative entertaining content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Segment Performance Measures

As a result of our Chief Executive Officer change, who is our chief operating decision maker (CODM), and starting with the second quarter of the 2018 reporting period, we changed our business segment performance measure of profit or loss from operating income (loss) to Attributable EBITDA. This change was made in order to align our external financial reporting with how our CODM evaluates the operating results and performance of our business segments. Attributable EBITDA as a business segment performance measure of profit or loss is consistent with the definition of Attributable EBITDA described below. Business segment information for the prior comparable periods has been recast to reflect this change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures: Consolidated AEBITDA, Consolidated AEBITDA margin, free cash flow, EBITDA from equity investments, net debt and net debt leverage ratio (each, as described more fully below). These non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosures. They should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Specifically, the Company's management uses Consolidated AEBITDA to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of the consolidated Company's business operations; (ii) facilitate management's internal and external comparisons of the Company's consolidated historical operating performance; and (iii) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments and operating budgets. In addition, the Company's management uses Consolidated AEBITDA and Consolidated AEBITDA margin to facilitate management's external comparisons of the Company's consolidated results to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels.

The Company's management uses EBITDA from equity investments to monitor and evaluate the performance of the Company's equity investments. The Company's management uses net debt and net debt leverage ratio in monitoring and evaluating the Company's overall liquidity, financial flexibility and leverage.

The Company's management believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as they provide management and investors with information regarding the Company's financial condition and operating performance that is an integral part of management's reporting and planning processes. In particular, the Company's management believes that Consolidated AEBITDA is helpful because this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effects of restructuring, transaction, integration or other items that management believes is less indicative of the Company's ongoing underlying operating performance and are better evaluated separately. Management believes Consolidated AEBITDA margin is useful for analysts and investors as this measure allows an evaluation of the performance of our ongoing business operations and provides insight into the cash operating income margins generated from our business, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. Moreover, management believes EBITDA from equity investments is useful to investors because the Company's Lottery business is conducted through a number of equity investments, and this measure eliminates financial items from the equity investees' earnings that management believes has less bearing on the equity investees' performance. Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to service debt and fund investments. Management also believes that free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides them with an important perspective on the cash available for debt repayment and other strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in property and equipment and necessary license payments to support the Company's ongoing business operations and taking into account cash flows relating to the Company's equity investments. Management believes that net debt and net debt leverage ratio are useful for investors in evaluating the Company's overall liquidity.

Consolidated AEBITDA

Consolidated AEBITDA, as used herein, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to net income (loss) as the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as set forth in the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Net Loss to Consolidated Attributable EBITDA" below. Consolidated AEBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC. Consolidated AEBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Consolidated AEBITDA is reconciled to consolidated net income (loss) in the following table and includes net loss with the following adjustments: (1) restructuring and other, which includes charges or expenses attributable to: (i) employee severance; (ii) management changes; (iii) restructuring and integration; (iv) M&A and other, which includes: (a) M&A transaction costs, (b) purchase accounting, (c) unusual items (including certain litigation), and (d) other non-cash items; and (v) cost savings initiatives; (2) depreciation and amortization expense and impairment charges (including goodwill impairment charges); (3) change in fair value of investments and remeasurement of debt; (4) interest expense; (5) income taxes expense (benefit): (6) stock-based compensation; and (7) loss (gain) on debt financing transactions. In addition to the preceding adjustments, we exclude earnings from equity method investments and add (without duplication) our pro rata share of EBITDA of our equity investments, which represents our share of earnings (whether or not distributed to us) before income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest (income) expense, net of our joint ventures and minority investees. Attributable EBITDA is presented exclusively as our segment measure of profit or loss.

Consolidated AEBITDA Margin

Consolidated AEBITDA margin, as used herein, represents our Consolidated AEBITDA (as defined above) for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, each calculated as a percentage of revenue. Consolidated AEBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosures for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, in a schedule below.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow, as used herein, represents net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures (which includes lottery and gaming systems expenditures and other intangible assets and software expenditures), less payments on license obligations, less additions to equity method investments plus distributions of capital from equity investments. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in a schedule below.

EBITDA from Equity Investments

EBITDA from equity investments, as used herein, represents our share of the EBITDA (i.e., earnings (whether or not distributed to us) plus income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense (inclusive of amortization of payments made to customers for LNS) and interest (income) expense, net of other of our joint ventures and minority investees. EBITDA from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to earnings from equity investments in a schedule below.

Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage Ratio

Net debt is defined as total principal face value of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt leverage ratio, as used herein, represents net debt divided by Consolidated AEBITDA (as defined above) for the trailing twelve-month period.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Services $ 438.9 $ 386.7 $ 1,314.5 $ 1,135.0 Product sales 240.2 240.6 720.8 694.4 Instant products 141.9 141.6 442.2 431.2 Total revenue 821.0 768.9 2,477.5 2,260.6 Operating expenses: Cost of services (1) 124.4 105.5 370.5 307.7 Cost of product sales(1) 109.9 116.9 335.4 332.2 Cost of instant products(1) 67.0 68.4 208.0 209.8 Selling, general and administrative 169.7 158.8 515.2 445.4 Research and development 49.5 47.8 152.5 138.3 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 166.3 173.1 527.1 513.2 Restructuring and other 338.7 7.8 424.4 18.1 Total operating expenses 1,025.5 678.3 2,533.1 1,964.7 Operating (loss) income (204.5) 90.6 (55.6) 295.9 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (147.4) (148.9) (448.3) (459.5) Earnings from equity investments 4.3 7.5 16.2 20.1 Loss on debt financing transactions - (8.4) (93.2) (38.1) (Loss) gain on remeasurement of debt (4.0) - 29.4 - Other (expense) income, net (0.4) (4.3) (1.9) 1.3 Total other expense, net (147.5) (154.1) (497.8) (476.2) Net loss before income taxes (352.0) (63.5) (553.4) (180.3) Income tax benefit (expense) 0.4 4.2 (5.8) (18.9) Net loss $ (351.6) $ (59.3) $ (559.2) $ (199.2) Basic and diluted net loss per share: Basic $ (3.85) $ (0.66) $ (6.15) $ (2.24) Diluted $ (3.85) $ (0.66) $ (6.15) $ (2.24) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 91.4 89.6 90.9 88.9 Diluted shares 91.4 89.6 90.9 88.9 (1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113.5 $ 788.8 Restricted cash 37.1 29.0 Accounts receivable, net 526.7 540.9 Notes receivable, net 124.4 143.5 Inventories 238.4 243.1 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets 269.7 131.1 Total current assets 1,309.8 1,876.4 Restricted cash 15.2 16.3 Notes receivable, net 40.2 52.8 Property and equipment, net 542.4 568.2 Goodwill 3,308.2 2,956.1 Intangible assets, net 1,725.7 1,604.6 Software, net 301.2 339.4 Equity investments 206.0 253.9 Other assets 80.2 57.6 Total assets $ 7,528.9 $ 7,725.3 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit: Current portion of long-term debt $ 46.8 $ 40.3 Accounts payable 215.4 190.4 Accrued liabilities 810.2 509.1 Total current liabilities 1,072.4 739.8 Deferred income taxes 140.0 73.1 Other long-term liabilities 200.1 203.1 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 8,735.0 8,736.3 Total stockholders' deficit (2,618.6) (2,027.0) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 7,528.9 $ 7,725.3

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (351.6) $ (59.3) $ (559.2) $ (199.2) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities 195.8 187.3 678.0 589.4 Changes in working capital accounts, net of effects of acquisitions 375.2 (18.6) 236.9 (6.0) Changes in deferred income taxes and other 4.1 0.1 0.2 4.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 223.5 109.5 355.9 389.0 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (92.6) (73.9) (293.1) (214.1) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired - (5.6) (274.1) (57.7) Distributions of capital from equity investments 1.4 1.5 24.6 23.9 Additions to equity method investments (1.0) - (76.2) - Other - - - 10.0 Net cash used in investing activities (92.2) (78.0) (618.8) (237.9) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt, net of proceeds (122.2) (1.7) (29.6) 10.9 Repayment of assumed NYX debt - - (288.2) - Payments of debt issuance and deferred financing costs - (24.6) (38.5) (52.3) Payments on license obligations (8.3) (9.5) (22.3) (29.0) Net redemptions of common stock under stock-based compensation plans and other (2.8) 1.2 (24.3) (2.7) Net cash used in financing activities (133.3) (34.6) (402.9) (73.1) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 0.4 2.0 (2.5) 4.8 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1.6) (1.1) (668.3) 82.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 167.4 240.8 834.1 156.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 165.8 $ 239.7 $ 165.8 $ 239.7 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 76.3 $ 138.2 $ 441.8 $ 423.1 Income taxes paid 9.5 9.1 24.9 27.8 Distributed earnings from equity investments 5.4 1.6 24.3 20.3 Supplemental non-cash transactions: Non-cash rollover and refinancing of Term loans - 3,282.8 3,274.6 6,030.4 Non-cash interest expense 6.6 4.1 18.8 17.4 Non-cash net additions to intangible assets related to license agreements - - - 28.1 NYX non-cash consideration transferred (inclusive of 2017 acquisition of ordinary shares) - - 93.2 -

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO CONSOLIDATED ATTRIBUTABLE EBITDA AND SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Consolidated Attributable EBITDA Net loss $ (351.6) $ (59.3) $ (559.2) $ (199.2) Restructuring and other(1) 338.7 7.8 424.4 18.1 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 166.3 173.1 527.1 513.2 Other expense, net 2.4 6.4 9.3 4.4 Interest expense 147.4 148.9 448.3 459.5 Income tax (benefit) expense (0.4) (4.2) 5.8 18.9 Stock-based compensation 9.4 7.5 33.8 20.5 Loss on debt financing transactions - 8.4 93.2 38.1 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of debt 4.0 - (29.4) - EBITDA from equity investments (2) 13.8 17.9 49.1 47.0 Earnings from equity investments (4.3) (7.5) (16.2) (20.1) Consolidated Attributable EBITDA $ 325.7 $ 299.0 $ 986.2 $ 900.4 Supplemental Business Segment Data Business segments Attributable EBITDA Gaming $ 232.5 $ 221.2 $ 686.3 $ 657.8 Lottery 92.3 89.2 285.8 270.1 Social 27.0 20.1 78.4 59.9 Digital 11.9 3.1 42.3 10.9 Total business segments Attributable EBITDA 363.7 333.6 1,092.8 998.7 Corporate and other(3) (38.0) (34.6) (106.6) (98.3) Consolidated Attributable EBITDA $ 325.7 $ 299.0 $ 986.2 $ 900.4 Reconciliation to Consolidated Attributable EBITDA margin Consolidated Attributable EBITDA $ 325.7 $ 299.0 $ 986.2 $ 900.4 Revenue 821.0 768.9 2,477.5 2,260.6 Consolidated Attributable EBITDA margin 39.7% 38.9% 39.8% 39.8% (1) Refer to Consolidated AEBITDA definition for description of items included in restructuring and other. (2) The Company received $6.8 million and $48.9 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively,

and $3.1 million and $44.1 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively. (3) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA AND SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Gaming (5) Lottery Social Digital Corporate and

Other (3) Total

Consolidated (4) Total Revenue $ 447.9 $ 206.8 $ 105.1 $ 61.2 $ - $ 821.0 Operating expenses: Cost of services (1) 31.1 31.9 38.9 22.5 - 124.4 Cost of product sales (1) 100.3 9.6 - - - 109.9 Cost of instant products (1) - 67.0 - - - 67.0 Selling, general and administrative 58.1 18.0 33.2 18.2 42.2 169.7 Research and development 32.3 1.6 6.9 8.7 - 49.5 AEBITDA Adjustments: EBITDA from equity investments (2) 1.9 11.9 - - - 13.8 Other expense, net 1.9 - - - 0.1 2.0 Stock-based compensation 2.6 1.7 0.9 0.1 4.1 9.4 AEBITDA $ 232.5 $ 92.3 $ 27.0 $ 11.9 $ (38.0) $ 325.7 Selected financial data: Depreciation, amortization and impairments $ 119.3 $ 15.0 $ 2.5 $ 16.2 $ 13.3 $ 166.3 Restructuring and other 3.8 2.9 9.0 4.4 318.6 338.7 Earnings from equity investments 2.1 2.2 - - - 4.3 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Gaming (5) Lottery Social Digital Corporate and

Other (3) Total

Consolidated (4) Total Revenue $ 1,361.6 $ 615.6 $ 302.2 $ 198.1 $ - $ 2,477.5 Operating expenses: Cost of services (1) 93.2 94.7 112.1 70.5 - 370.5 Cost of product sales (1) 315.8 19.6 - - - 335.4 Cost of instant products (1) - 208.0 - - - 208.0 Selling, general and administrative 184.2 50.0 94.9 56.3 129.8 515.2 Research and development 98.8 5.4 19.1 29.2 - 152.5 AEBITDA Adjustments: EBITDA from equity investments (2) 5.2 43.9 - - - 49.1 Other expense, net 5.5 - - - 1.9 7.4 Stock-based compensation 6.0 4.0 2.3 0.2 21.3 33.8 AEBITDA $ 686.3 $ 285.8 $ 78.4 $ 42.3 $ (106.6) $ 986.2 Selected financial data: Depreciation, amortization and impairments $ 379.7 $ 43.1 $ 15.6 $ 48.9 $ 39.8 $ 527.1 Restructuring and other 6.7 0.5 27.6 14.5 375.1 424.4 Earnings from equity investments 3.2 13.0 - - - 16.2 (1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (2) The Company received $6.8 million and $48.9 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income). (4) For reconciliation of Consolidated AEBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), see "RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO CONSOLIDATED AEBITDA AND SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA" appearing on a

preceding schedule. (5) For disaggregation of gaming revenue by product vs. service, see "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION- SEGMENT KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE METRICS" appearing on a

subsequent schedule.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED SEGMENT DATA AND SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Gaming (6) Lottery Social (1) Digital (1) Corporate and

Other (4) Total

Consolidated (5) Total Revenue $ 454.6 $ 202.9 $ 95.1 $ 16.3 $ - $ 768.9 Operating expenses: Cost of services (2) 35.0 28.4 35.3 6.8 - 105.5 Cost of product sales (2) 103.6 13.3 - - - 116.9 Cost of instant products (2) - 68.4 - - - 68.4 Selling, general and administrative 64.3 16.9 36.0 4.7 36.9 158.8 Research and development 36.4 3.6 5.3 2.0 0.5 47.8 AEBITDA Adjustments: EBITDA from equity investments (3) 2.2 15.7 - - - 17.9 Other expense, net 1.9 - - - 0.2 2.1 Stock-based compensation 1.8 1.2 1.6 0.3 2.6 7.5 AEBITDA $ 221.2 $ 89.2 $ 20.1 $ 3.1 $ (34.6) $ 299.0 Selected financial data: Depreciation, amortization and impairments $ 129.8 $ 10.0 $ 5.7 $ 2.2 $ 25.4 $ 173.1 Restructuring and other 0.3 (0.1) 0.6 (0.1) 7.1 7.8 Earnings from equity investments 1.8 5.7 - - - 7.5 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Gaming (6) Lottery Social (1) Digital (1) Corporate and

Other (4) Total

Consolidated (5) Total Revenue $ 1,351.8 $ 594.3 $ 266.4 $ 48.1 $ - $ 2,260.6 Operating expenses: Cost of services (2) 107.9 79.8 99.4 20.6 - 307.7 Cost of product sales (2) 303.9 28.3 - - - 332.2 Cost of instant products (2) - 209.8 - - - 209.8 Selling, general and administrative 188.5 44.9 93.7 13.0 105.3 445.4 Research and development 109.0 6.4 17.1 3.9 1.9 138.3 AEBITDA Adjustments: EBITDA from equity investments (3) 5.5 41.5 - - - 47.0 Other income, net 4.7 - - - 1.0 5.7 Stock-based compensation 5.1 3.5 3.7 0.3 7.9 20.5 AEBITDA $ 657.8 $ 270.1 $ 59.9 $ 10.9 $ (98.3) $ 900.4 Selected financial data: Depreciation, amortization and impairments $ 389.1 $ 37.2 $ 11.4 $ 4.9 $ 70.6 $ 513.2 Restructuring and other 4.8 (0.9) 1.6 - 12.6 18.1 Earnings from equity investments 5.4 14.7 - - - 20.1 (1) Business segment information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 has been recast to reflect the new separate Social and Digital business segments, previously included in our Interactive business segment. (2) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization. (3) The Company received $3.1 million and $44.1 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively. (4) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income). (5) For reconciliation of Consolidated AEBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), see "RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO CONSOLIDATED AEBITDA AND SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA" appearing on a

preceding schedule. (6) For disaggregation of gaming revenue by product vs. service, see "SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION- SEGMENT KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE METRICS" appearing on a

subsequent schedule.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited, in millions, except for ratio) CALCULATION OF NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Net loss $ (602.3) $ (310.0) Restructuring and other 452.2 121.3 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 696.7 703.5 Other expense, net 13.5 17.5 Interest expense 598.5 600.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 1.4 (2.4) Stock-based compensation 40.5 38.6 Loss on debt financing transactions 93.2 101.6 Gain on remeasurement of debt (29.4) (33.4) EBITDA from equity investments 69.2 73.3 Earnings from equity investments (22.8) (26.0) Consolidated Attributable EBITDA $ 1,310.7 $ 1,284.0 Principal face value of debt outstanding(1) $ 8,951.1 $ 9,073.5 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 113.5 118.6 Net debt(2) $ 8,837.6 $ 8,954.9 Net debt leverage ratio 6.7 7.0 (1) Principal face value of outstanding 2026 Secured Euro Notes and 2026 Unsecured Euro Notes are translated at the constant foreign exchange rate at

issuance of these notes. Euro to USD exchange rates at issuance and as of September 30, 2018 were 1.24 and 1.18, respectively, resulting in $36.1 million

adjustment increasing the principal face value of debt outstanding presented above. (2) September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2018 net debt balance is inclusive of incremental debt associated with the NYX acquisition. CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 223.5 $ 109.5 $ 355.9 $ 389.0 Less: Capital expenditures (92.6) (73.9) (293.1) (214.1) Add: Distributions of capital from equity investments 1.4 1.5 24.6 23.9 Less: Additions to equity method investments(2) (1.0) - (76.2) - Less: Payments on license obligations (8.3) (9.5) (22.3) ` (29.0) Free cash flow(3) $ 123.0 $ 27.6 $ (11.1) $ 169.8 (1) The nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes approximately $34.7 million of payments related to NYX transaction costs (inclusive of NYX assumed liabilities). The three

months ended September 30, 2018 includes an approximate $63.4 million favorable change in accrued interest due to the February 2018 refinancing and timing of interest payments. (2) The nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes $74.3 million (€60 million) in LNS contributions representing our second pro-rata concession funding payment. (3) The nine months ended September 30, 2018 cash flows includes $262.5 million related to the acquisition of NYX and $38.5 million in costs related to the refinancing transactions

reflected in investing and financing activities, respectively. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS FROM EQUITY INVESTMENTS TO EBITDA FROM EQUITY INVESTMENTS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 EBITDA from equity investments (1) : Earnings from equity investments $ 4.3 $ 7.5 $ 16.2 $ 20.1 Add: Income tax expense 0.8 1.0 4.3 4.7 Add: Depreciation and amortization 9.1 9.1 28.1 26.2 Add: Interest (expense) income, net (0.4) 0.3 0.5 (4.0) EBITDA from equity investments $ 13.8 $ 17.9 $ 49.1 $ 47.0 (1) EBITDA from equity investments includes results from the Company's participation in LNS, RCN, ITL, CSG, Beijing Guard Libang Technology Co., Ltd., Northstar Illinois,

Northstar New Jersey Lottery Group, LLC and Hellenic Lotteries.