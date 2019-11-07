Scientific Games Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games," "SGC" or the "Company") today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Third quarter revenue rose 4 percent to $855 million , up from $821 million in the year ago period. The growth was achieved across every business segment.

rose 4 percent to , up from in the year ago period. The growth was achieved across every business segment. Net income was $18 million compared to a net loss of $352 million in the prior year period. Net income was driven by growth in revenue and a $19 million gain on remeasurement of Euro denominated debt versus a $4 million loss in the prior year period. The prior year period included $339 million in restructuring and other charges primarily related to the verdict in the Shuffle Tech legal matter.

was compared to a net loss of in the prior year period. Net income was driven by growth in revenue and a gain on remeasurement of Euro denominated debt versus a loss in the prior year period. The prior year period included in restructuring and other charges primarily related to the verdict in the Shuffle Tech legal matter. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ("Consolidated AEBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 6 percent to $344 million from $326 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher revenues and business improvements.

("Consolidated AEBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 6 percent to from in the prior year period, primarily driven by higher revenues and business improvements. Net cash provided by operating activities was $141 million compared to $223 million in the year ago period, primarily due to a $48 million change in the timing of interest payments and an increase in receivables driven by higher game sales and the timing of collections throughout the quarter.

was compared to in the year ago period, primarily due to a change in the timing of interest payments and an increase in receivables driven by higher game sales and the timing of collections throughout the quarter. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $53 million . Net debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased $50 million sequentially to $8.6 billion at quarter end ( $9 billion in face value of debt outstanding less $363 million of cash and cash equivalents). Net debt leverage ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased to 6.4x. The company is targeting net debt leverage of approximately 5.5x by the end of 2020.

Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, said, "Each of our business segments is growing on both the top and bottom line, enabling us to continue on our path to 5.5x net debt leverage by the end of 2020. We showcased our great games and products at G2E which demonstrated our industry leading position as a one-stop solution across platforms and key content. This positioning will allow us to enhance partner operations, grow in existing markets and win in emerging markets."

Michael Quartieri, Chief Financial Officer of Scientific Games, added, "Our products grew the top-line, and operating leverage was driven by business improvements. We believe there are a number of avenues for further growth driven by share gains and new market opportunities. We remain firmly committed to maximize cash flows and delever our balance sheet."

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

($ in millions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Revenue $ 855



$ 821

Net income (loss) 18



(352)

Net cash provided by operating activities(1) 141



223

Capital expenditures 75



93









Non-GAAP Financial Measures (2)





Consolidated AEBITDA $ 344



$ 326

Consolidated AEBITDA margin 40 %

40 % Free cash flow $ 53



$ 122









Balance Sheet Measures As of September 30, 2019

As of December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 363



$ 168

Principal face value of debt outstanding(3) 8,960



9,219

Available liquidity 1,121



439





(1) The three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 include a $15 million and $63 million favorable change, respectively, in accrued interest due to refinancing transactions. The three months ended September 30, 2019 include approximately $3 million of payments related to contingent acquisition consideration.

(2) The financial measures "Consolidated AEBITDA", "Consolidated AEBITDA margin", and "free cash flow" are non-GAAP financial measures defined below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release.

(3) Principal face value of outstanding 2026 Secured Euro Notes and 2026 Unsecured Euro Notes are translated at the constant foreign exchange rate at issuance of these notes. Euro to USD exchange rates at issuance and as of September 30, 2019 were 1.24 and 1.10, respectively, resulting in an $85 million adjustment increasing the 2019 principal face value of debt outstanding presented above. Additionally, the 2019 principal face value excludes $11 million in finance lease obligations and proceeds received from transactions completed in 2018, which are presented as debt.

BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

($ in millions) Revenue

AEBITDA

AEBITDA Margin

2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

$

%

2019

2018

PP Change(2) Gaming $ 454



$ 448



6



1 %

$ 226



$ 233



(7)



(3) %

50 %

52 %

(2)

Lottery 220



207



13



6 %

99



92



7



8 %

45 %

44 %

1

SciPlay (1) 116



105



11



11 %

32



24



8



35 %

28 %

23 %

5

Digital 65



61



4



7 %

17



12



5



42 %

26 %

20 %

6





PP - percentage points.

(1) As a result of the initial public offering of a minority interest in SciPlay and starting with the first quarter of 2019, we changed the calculation of SciPlay AEBITDA, which now reflects intercompany charges for corporate services and certain royalties paid for by SciPlay to other segments or to Corporate. SciPlay information for the prior comparable period has been recast to reflect these changes.

(2) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table.

Key Highlights vs. Third Quarter 2018

Gaming machine sales - total new unit shipments in the U.S. and Canada increased 10% due to continued strong demand for the Twinstar J43 and momentum in the Twinstar Wave XL cabinet. U.S. and Canadian replacements units increased 24% excluding units from a strategic long-term relationship entered into in Oklahoma in the prior year. Openings and expansion units increased by over 600 units driven by strong sales into Illinois and a new opening in California .

- total new unit shipments in the U.S. and increased 10% due to continued strong demand for the and momentum in the cabinet. U.S. and Canadian replacements units increased 24% excluding units from a strategic long-term relationship entered into in in the prior year. Openings and expansion units increased by over 600 units driven by strong sales into and a new opening in . Gaming operations - total gaming operations revenues decreased by $1 million sequentially. The U.S. and Canadian installed base decreased 547 units sequentially from the removal and convert to sale of some low fee per day machines. International gaming operations revenue increased driven by strength in the Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA) region offsetting the anticipated removal of machines in the U.K.

- total gaming operations revenues decreased by sequentially. The U.S. and Canadian installed base decreased 547 units sequentially from the removal and convert to sale of some low fee per day machines. International gaming operations revenue increased driven by strength in the , , and (EMEA) region offsetting the anticipated removal of machines in the U.K. Gaming systems revenue was higher due to growth in maintenance and services revenue from existing systems.

revenue was higher due to growth in maintenance and services revenue from existing systems. Table Products continued to grow with revenue up $8 million from the prior year period to $60 million on continued strength in the business.

continued to grow with revenue up from the prior year period to on continued strength in the business. Lottery awarded multiple long-term contracts including being named the exclusive supplier to the joint venture operating the Turkey National Lottery and the exclusive terminal hardware partner to Sisal in Italy . In early October, the Florida Lottery selected Scientific Games as its primary instant games provider through 2027, continuing a more than 30-year partnership.

including being named the exclusive supplier to the joint venture operating the Turkey National Lottery and the exclusive terminal hardware partner to Sisal in . In early October, the Florida Lottery selected Scientific Games as its primary instant games provider through 2027, continuing a more than 30-year partnership. Lottery systems revenue was $5 million higher primarily related to hardware sales as part of a recent award of a 10-year sports betting contract in Turkey .

revenue was higher primarily related to hardware sales as part of a recent award of a 10-year sports betting contract in . Lottery instant products revenue was $8 million higher with strength both domestically and internationally.

was higher with strength both domestically and internationally. SciPlay revenue increased 11%, which exceeded the market rate of growth. The growth was driven by increased monetization of paying players, with ARPDAU up 9% to $0.47 .

increased 11%, which exceeded the market rate of growth. The growth was driven by increased monetization of paying players, with ARPDAU up 9% to . Digital revenue increased 7% and AEBITDA increased 42%. Received the Digital Product of the Year prize at the Global Gaming Awards 2019 for OpenSports, our end-to-end sports betting product suite, for the second consecutive year.

LIQUIDITY

($ in millions) Three Months Ended September 30,





2019

2018

Increase / (Decrease) Net income (loss) $ 18



$ (352)



$ 370

Non-cash adjustments included in net loss 149



184



(35)

Non-cash interest 6



7



(1)

Changes in deferred income taxes and other —



4



(4)

Distributed earnings from equity investments 2



5



(3)

Change in legal reserves —



310



(310)

Changes in working capital accounts (34)



65



(99)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 141



$ 223



$ (82)



Net cash provided by operating activities was $141 million compared to $223 million in the year ago period, primarily due to a $48 million change in the timing of interest payments and an increase in receivables driven by higher game sales and the timing of collections throughout the quarter.

compared to in the year ago period, primarily due to a change in the timing of interest payments and an increase in receivables driven by higher game sales and the timing of collections throughout the quarter. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $53 million compared to$122 million in the prior year period.

compared to$122 million in the prior year period. The Company made voluntary debt repayments of $45 million and $10 million in mandatory amortization of its term loans.

and in mandatory amortization of its term loans. Available liquidity totaled $1,121 million compared to $439 million at year end 2018.

compared to at year end 2018. In November 2019 , the Company received commitments from some of its revolving lenders to extend approximately $600 million of commitments under the existing revolving credit facility for a five-year period. The Company is still in discussions with other lenders regarding potential additional extended revolver commitments.

, the Company received commitments from some of its revolving lenders to extend approximately of commitments under the existing revolving credit facility for a five-year period. The Company is still in discussions with other lenders regarding potential additional extended revolver commitments. Capital expenditures totaled $75 million , compared to $93 million in the prior year period. For 2019, the Company now expects capital expenditures will be $295 - $315 million , which is lower than the prior range of $340 - $360 million .

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Services $ 452



$ 439



$ 1,368



$ 1,315

Product sales 255



240



731



721

Instant products 148



142



438



442

Total revenue 855



821



2,537



2,478

















Operating Expenses:













Cost of services(1) 133



124



401



371

Cost of product sales(1) 115



110



333



335

Cost of instant products(1) 69



67



211



208

Selling, general and administrative 175



170



535



515

Research and development 47



50



142



153

Depreciation, amortization and impairments 162



166



497



527

Restructuring and other 11



339



24



424

Total operating expenses 712



1,026



2,143



2,533

Operating income (loss) 143



(205)



394



(55)

Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (146)



(147)



(447)



(448)

Earnings from equity investments 4



4



17



16

Loss on debt financing transactions —



—



(60)



(93)

Gain (loss) on remeasurement of debt 19



(4)



21



29

Other (expense) income, net (5)



—



2



(2)

Total other expense, net (128)



(147)



(467)



(498)

Net income (loss) before income taxes 15



(352)



(73)



(553)

Income tax benefit (expense) 3



—



(8)



(6)

Net income (loss) 18



(352)



(81)



(559)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4



—



6



—

Net income (loss) attributable to SGC $ 14



$ (352)



$ (87)



$ (559)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) attributable to SGC per share:













Basic $ 0.15



$ (3.85)



$ (0.94)



$ (6.15)

Diluted $ 0.15



$ (3.85)



$ (0.94)



$ (6.15)

















Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations:













Basic shares 93



91



93



91

Diluted shares 94



91



93



91







(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions)























September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 363



$ 168

Restricted cash

46



39

Accounts receivable, net

636



599

Notes receivable, net

123



114

Inventories

257



216

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets

226



233

Total current assets

1,651



1,369











Restricted cash

12



13

Notes receivable, net

52



40

Property and equipment, net

516



547

Operating lease right-of-use assets

107



—

Goodwill

3,251



3,280

Intangible assets, net

1,579



1,809

Software, net

270



285

Equity investments

266



298

Other assets

203



77

Total assets

$ 7,907



$ 7,718











Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit:







Current portion of long-term debt

$ 288



$ 45

Accounts payable

253



225

Accrued liabilities

504



477

Total current liabilities

1,045



747











Deferred income taxes

106



108

Operating lease liabilities

91



—

Other long-term liabilities

308



334

Long-term debt, excluding current portion

8,482



8,992

Total stockholders' deficit(1)

(2,125)



(2,463)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 7,907



$ 7,718





(1) Includes $98 million in noncontrolling interest as of September 30, 2019.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 18



$ (352)



$ (81)



$ (559)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities 157



196



597



678

Changes in working capital accounts, net of effects of acquisitions (34)



375



(120)



237

Changes in deferred income taxes and other —



4



7



—

Net cash provided by operating activities 141



223



403



356

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (75)



(93)



(207)



(293)

Acquisitions of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired —



—



—



(274)

Distributions of capital from equity investments —



1



18



24

Additions to equity method investments —



(1)



(1)



(76)

Net cash used in investing activities (75)



(93)



(190)



(619)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Payments of long-term debt, net of proceeds (55)



(122)



(308)



(30)

Repayment of assumed NYX debt —



—



—



(288)

Payments of debt issuance and deferred financing and offering costs (1)



—



(24)



(39)

Net proceeds from issuance of SciPlay's common stock —



—



342



—

Payments on license obligations (13)



(8)



(26)



(22)

Sale of future revenue —



—



11



—

Net redemptions of common stock under stock-based compensation plans and other 1



(3)



(6)



(24)

Net cash used in financing activities (68)



(133)



(11)



(403)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2)



1



(1)



(2)

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4)



(2)



201



(668)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 425



168



220



834

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 421



$ 166



$ 421



$ 166

















Supplemental cash flow information:













Cash paid for interest $ 121



$ 76



$ 391



$ 442

Income taxes paid 10



10



28



25

Distributed earnings from equity investments 2



5



24



24

Cash paid for contingent consideration included in operating activities 4



—



23



—

Supplemental non-cash transactions:













Non-cash rollover and refinancing of Term loans —



—



—



3,275

Non-cash interest expense 6



7



19



19

NYX non-cash consideration transferred —



—



—



93



SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SGC TO CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SGC to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA















Net income (loss) attributable to SGC

$ 14



$ (352)



$ (87)



$ (559)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

4



—



6



—

Net income (loss)

18



(352)



(81)



(559)

Restructuring and other(1)

11



339



24



424

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

162



166



497



527

Other expense, net

9



2



7



9

Interest expense

146



147



447



448

Income tax (benefit) expense

(3)



—



8



6

Stock-based compensation

9



10



33



34

Loss on debt financing transactions

—



—



60



93

(Gain) loss on remeasurement of debt

(19)



4



(21)



(29)

EBITDA from equity investments(2)

15



14



50



49

Earnings from equity investments

(4)



(4)



(17)



(16)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 344



$ 326



$ 1,007



$ 986



















Supplemental Business Segment Data















Business segments Adjusted EBITDA















Gaming(3)

$ 226



$ 233



$ 656



$ 686

Lottery

99



92



306



286

SciPlay(3)

32



24



90



70

Digital

17



12



42



42

Total business segments Adjusted EBITDA

374



361



1,094



1,084

Corporate and other(4)

(30)



(35)



(87)



(98)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 344



$ 326



$ 1,007



$ 986



















Reconciliation to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin















Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 344



$ 326



$ 1,007



$ 986

Revenue

855



821



2,537



2,478

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin

40 %

40 %

40 %

40 %



(1) Refer to Consolidated AEBITDA definition for a description of items included in restructuring and other.

(2) The Company received $3 million and $43 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and $7 million and $49 million in cash distributions and return of capital payments from its equity investees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

(3) As a result of the IP License Agreement effective as of May 7, 2019, our Gaming business segment AEBITDA no longer benefits from related royalties and/or fees for use of intellectual property, while our SciPlay business segment AEBITDA increased proportionately. While there were no IP charges for the three months ended September 30, 2019, the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $10 million of IP charges. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 included IP charges of $7 million and $19 million, respectively.

(4) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).