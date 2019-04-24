Scientific Games' Scratch-Offs Partner Kentucky Lottery Breaks Its 30-Year Record For Monthly Sales

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") congratulates instant game partner the Kentucky Lottery Corporation (the "Lottery") on breaking its 30-year record for monthly sales, primarily driven by Scratch-off games including its new $30 Break Fort Knox game created to celebrate the Lottery's 30th Anniversary.

Scientific Games Corporation congratulates instant game partner the Kentucky Lottery Corporation on breaking its 30-year record for monthly sales.

In March 2019, the Kentucky Lottery's Scratch-offs sales topped $70 million. This beat a record that had stood for nearly three decades – previously the best Scratch-off ticket sales month in Kentucky Lottery history had been the first month of sales in April 1989, which finished at $68.1 million.

"Our first $30 price point Scratch-off game featuring our first-ever top prize of $3 million was extremely well-received by Kentucky players," said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Tom Delacenserie. "We've spent the past two years increasing our marketing support, vending machine distribution, retailer plan-o-grams, ensuring 95% of new games are activated within three days of receipt, and dramatically reducing out-of-stocks. We also have an entirely new way we are managing our Scratch-off products that predicts what our individual retailers need and ensures their supply meets consumer demands."

"The combination of inventory management and best practice execution at retail by our sales and marketing team has made a big impact on sales of our Scratch-off product," Delacenserie said. "This ultimately provides a positive impact to the Lottery's contributions to fund Kentucky college scholarship and grant programs."

The record month occurred just six months following the Lottery's launch of Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program for instant game management in September 2018. The full-category management program was the first such change in the Lottery's history, made by Delacenserie to help responsibly grow proceeds to education in the state of Kentucky, leveraging the success he experienced leading the Florida Lottery which also used the program.

Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program covers every aspect of the Lottery's $613 million product line of Scratch-offs, including game development and portfolio management, advanced logistics for warehousing and distribution, and growing retail sales. Scientific Games' new state-of-the-art 41,000-square-foot warehouse in Louisville serves as its hub in the Commonwealth. In fiscal year 2019, retail sales growth of instant games is already tracking close to 10% year over year.

"We are proud that the Kentucky Lottery has already broken records after trusting the full category management of its instant Scratch-offs to Scientific Games," said John Schulz, Senior Vice President of Instant Products for the Company. "This program has been refined over the last several decades, in part by developing advanced technologies, and it is used by some of the top-performing lotteries in the U.S. and the world."

Creating the lottery industry's first secure instant game in 1974, Scientific Games is the world's largest supplier and manager of instant games, technology and services. The Company provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries around the globe, including nearly every North American lottery.

© 2019 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Company Contacts:

SG Lottery Communications:

Therese Minella, APR +1 770-825-4219

Director, Lottery Communications

therese.minella@scientificgames.com

Corporate Communications:

Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

Vice President, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

http://www.scientificgames.com

