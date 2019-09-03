LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces that it has been chosen by the winning joint venture for the Turkish National Lottery to exclusively supply lottery instant games, its latest generation WAVE™ retail technology and supporting systems for 10 years in the nation of more than 80 million. Additionally, Scientific Games and its Turkish partner, Şans Dijital, were recently selected to exclusively deliver and operate sports betting and managed trading in Turkey, among the world's largest state-sponsored sports betting markets.

Scientific Games Selected To Exclusively Supply World-Leading Lottery Instant Games And Latest Generation WAVE™ Retailer Terminals For Turkish National Lottery

For the Turkey National Lottery, Scientific Games will provide up to 15,000 of the Company's latest generation WAVE retailer terminals, a secure instant ticket validation system and its world-leading instant games. The National Lottery launch in Turkey is planned for 2020.

The 10-year Turkey National Lottery concession was awarded to the joint venture in a competitive tender with three other qualified bidders. The joint venture is comprised of Şans Dijital, an affiliate of Demirören Holding, one of Turkey's largest companies with significant business interests in energy, real estate and media, and SISAL S.p.A ("SISAL"), one of Italy's largest and most prominent gaming operators holding significant market-share in lottery, sports betting, AWP machines, VLTs and digital gaming. SISAL is also recognized as the country's leading provider of payment solutions.

Marco Caccavale, Managing Director of the Lottery business unit of SISAL, said, "We have a trusted, 25-year relationship with Scientific Games and selected their products to support as the best possible option for our strategic and high-profile project in Turkey."

Sinan Oktay, Board Member of Şans Dijital, said, "The success of gaming entertainment in any market is led by exciting game content, innovative products and technology. We selected Scientific Games to support our National Lottery operation because we are convinced they are the only company capable of helping us achieve our significant growth objectives in the market, which rely in large part on developing retail engagement and a very substantial instant ticket business."

Scientific Games supplies games, technology and solutions to lotteries in more than 50 countries and is renowned globally for its security and compliance standards.

Pat McHugh, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games, said, "On behalf of all of our teams at Scientific Games, from game creation to innovative and secure products, we are honored by the trust placed in us to meet their growth objectives as the exclusive supplier of retail terminals, a portfolio of instant games and supporting systems for the Turkey National Lottery."

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, online gaming and sports betting.

