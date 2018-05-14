Scientific Games Shares Expert Opinions on PASPA and Sports Betting Opportunities in the United States

Scientific Games is uniquely equipped to help our customers capitalize on this new sports betting opportunity. As an end-to-end supplier, we will provide operators with SG Digital's OpenBet™, a global leading sports platform solution, and our integrated gaming and lottery systems technologies that currently support our customers around the world. I have full confidence that our Digital and Lottery teams will underpin this ruling with world-class customer service and speed-to-market solutions for all stakeholders.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8256551-scientific-games-discusses-paspa-repeal/

Matt Davey, Group Chief Executive of SG Digital, says:

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision today creates an unprecedented opportunity for sports betting providers and operators, and most of all sports betting enthusiasts in the US. We're excited to see this first step toward legalization, and we are well advanced in working with our lottery and gaming partners on solutions to fit their individual needs.

The market growth expected as a result of this decision will have lasting impact on the U.S. gaming and lottery industry, and on the revenues generated for the states that participate.

While the ruling certainly benefits operators and suppliers, it's also a fantastic development for bettors and players. Soon, they'll have cohesive, legal, and regulated solutions that allow them to bet in a safe and protected betting environment.

Legalized sports betting is an exciting prospect for Scientific Games, and we ensure that our product offering is fully compliant with all forthcoming regulations. We plan to hit the ground running with our OpenBet product suite and our integrated systems technology to create a seamless experience for our customers and their players.

Pat McHugh, SVP Global Lottery Systems, says:

This is an historic move forward for the U.S. gaming and lottery industry. Legalized sports wagering will allow our lottery customers to provide an entertaining product to their players, all while generating significant revenue for states and lottery beneficiaries.

Beyond the excitement, legal sports betting will offer Americans the ability to place secure bets using trusted technology that meets all regulatory requirements and protects the wager, the consumer and the lottery or gaming organization.

Scientific Games is proud to be a global leader in sports betting and lottery systems technology, responsible gaming and gaming consumer research. We have long awaited this ruling, and are more than ready to help our lottery customers achieve their business goals with the combination of our OpenBet product suite – one of the top sports betting platforms in the world – and our integrated systems technology and expertise, our commitment to responsible gaming, and our deep knowledge of our lottery consumers and marketing strategy.

