Scientific Games Showcases World's Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau

LAS VEGAS and MACAU, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") will showcase the world's best gaming experiences at the Global Gaming Expo Asia ("G2E Asia") May 15-17 at the Venetian Macao.

Scientific Games will highlight new and innovative slot game content, proprietary table games and utilities, electronic table systems, casino-management systems solutions and its new digital and global leading sports betting products — all designed to drive customers' revenue and operating performance.

Ken Jolly, Scientific Games Vice President & Managing Director - Asia, said, "By continuously seeking insights from customers and tailoring our products for local markets, we are changing the way we create and deliver the world's best gaming experiences. Our teams have been laser-focused on innovation and that momentum will be evident as we display our products at G2E Asia."

SG GAMING HIGHLIGHTS

From its slot game hardware and game content portfolio, Scientific Games highlights the popular TwinStar® family of cabinets in the Asian market with engaging content and features:

Jin Ji Bao Xi ™ original game plus 1 new game

™ THE PINK PANTHER™ with two games on show

Very Cherry™

Lock it Link® with 2 new games

As the leading casino systems supplier for Macau casinos, Scientific Games will highlight the industry's broadest end-to-end suite of slot and casino-management systems solutions, presenting key new offerings for the Asian market:

Shufflink® System

Shufflink creates a network and user interface to collect real time data from utility products, including shufflers, chippers, and related table peripherals for table performance analysis and player ratings. This advanced product provides new metrics and reports to significantly enhance a pit operation's ability to quickly identify and forecast improvement opportunities and operating constraints.

TableView Table Management Solution

TableView is an innovative table management solution that allows casinos to replace their existing manual rating process with the ease and simplicity of electronic automation. Casinos can create an almost paperless environment in their pit and eliminate the hassle and delays of entering and updating ratings into the casino management system.

iVIEW® Web Content Management

The iVIEW® 4's web-based content management solution allows for drag-and-drop content design within an exclusive web interface to create new iVIEW content and publish it to the casino floor. With analytics, rules, and scheduling features, the iVIEW 4 empowers a new level of player engagement for casino marketers.

From the Company's proprietary table games portfolio, highlights this year will include 99 Fortunes™, EZ Baccarat®, HAWAIIAN ISLAND CREATIONS™ Hold'em Poker, and Lunar Poker.

Scientific Games will display its popular electronic table systems ("ETS") portfolio, designed to maximize casino floor performance and profitability.

Visitors to Scientific Games' G2E Asia booth will be able to experience the Fusion Virtual Multigame and Fusion Hybrid in the immersive new Fusion Vibe™ experience area.

The fully immersive Fusion Vibe experience area takes the player gaming experience to the next level. Adding lights, animation & sound to player celebrations, Fusion Vibe will be a must see at this year's show.

In addition, making its debut in Asia is Scientific Games' innovative take on Stadium Casino War® & Stadium Three Card Poker™. Combining two of the most successful Table Games to ETS stadiums, the Stadium Products give the player an opportunity to play their own game on a terminal with added interactive components from a stadium environment.

Scientific Games, the global leader in shufflers, chip sorters and other utility products, showcases new innovations:

ShuffleStar ® is a cutting-edge, low-profile front-loading shuffler that shuffles four to eight decks continuously and features a revolutionary high-speed flat-dealing shoe and sophisticated card recognition using two cameras.

is a cutting-edge, low-profile front-loading shuffler that shuffles four to eight decks continuously and features a revolutionary high-speed flat-dealing shoe and sophisticated card recognition using two cameras. Safe-Shoe™, a groundbreaking intelligent shoe with advanced technology and a compact design, features card-stop security to prevent dealer errors from overdrawing or underdrawing the cards. Safe-Shoe can be used with any manufactured cards.

SG DIGITAL HIGHLIGHTS

Bringing together some of the most established and successful brands in iGaming, sports betting and iLottery, Scientific Games' SG Digital is an integrated industry leader that will boast products from the Company's nine in-house game development studios – including Bally, Barcrest, NextGen and WMS Gaming. This is SG Digital's first appearance at G2E Asia as a unified division of Scientific Games.

SG Digital will also leverage the combined Company's product offerings, including the award-winning Open Gaming System (OGS), Open Platform System (OPS) and OpenBet®, a leading sports betting solution. The division will showcase a comprehensive portfolio that offers some of the most exciting and engaging products available on the market.

"G2E Asia is an excellent opportunity to showcase the global reach of our market-leading sports betting and gaming solutions," said Matt Davey, Group Chief Executive at SG Digital. "We have started to build out a more robust team in the region as we develop solutions for our existing customers and new operators in the Asian market. We're thrilled to showcase our comprehensive product suite at G2E Asia."

