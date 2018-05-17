Scientific Games' Successful Technology Launch Brings Keno Games To 9,400+ Pennsylvania Lottery Retailers

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced that Keno is now available to the Pennsylvania Lottery's players in 9,400+ retail locations throughout the state, including convenience stores and food and beverage locations. The Company successfully launched the new game entertainment as part of a complex technology project with the Pennsylvania Lottery, one of the most technologically innovative lotteries in the world. Keno, a popular quick-draw lottery game, is part of the Lottery's modernization initiative to generate new funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

(PRNewsfoto/Scientific Games Corporation)...

"The Pennsylvania Lottery is a highly valued customer, and we have a long history of investing in highly successful games, technology, and services that generate the highest possible returns for the Commonwealth," said Pat McHugh, Senior Vice President, Global Lottery Systems for Scientific Games. "Our consistent and innovative work together has resulted in one of the highest performing lotteries in the world."

Since 1972, the Pennsylvania Lottery has contributed nearly $28 billion to benefit programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvania's 2017 legislation cleared the way for iLottery, iGaming, fantasy sports and sports betting.

"Scientific Games is pleased to provide Keno games at retailers to support the Lottery's mission of funding programs for older Pennsylvanians," said McHugh. "We are committed to quickly delivering new products and technology that meets our customers' requirements and our own stringent protocols for quality and security."

In 2016, Scientific Games and the Pennsylvania Lottery made U.S. history with a technology project that enabled for the very first time secure cashless lottery purchases at retail counters and self-service through a technology solution directly integrated with the Lottery's gaming system. The solution was the first in the U.S. lottery industry to be certified by the Payment Card Industry (PCI), providing Pennsylvania players with a safe and convenient way to pay for lottery games at retail without cash, removing the barriers of having cash on hand.

In addition to serving as the Pennsylvania Lottery's longtime technology provider, Scientific Games' legacy company produced the Lottery's first instant game in 1975. Since 1997, the Pennsylvania Lottery's instant game sales have grown from $400 million to more than $2.7 billion annually, ranking the Lottery No. 1 in the U.S. for instant game per capita sales for states competing with land-based casinos.

As a supplier to more than 150 lotteries globally, including nearly every North American lottery, Scientific Games is known for game innovation and complex, integrated systems technology implementations. The Company is currently the fastest growing lottery systems supplier in the U.S., and the leading lottery systems supplier in Europe.

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com

Company Contacts

SG Lottery Communications:

Therese Minella, APR +1 770-825-4219

Director, Lottery Communications

therese.minella@scientificgames.com

Corporate Communications:

Susan Cartwright +1 702-532-7981

Vice President, Corporate Communications

susan.cartwright@scientificgames.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Quartieri +1 702-532-7658

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the SEC, including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2018 (including under the headings "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-successful-technology-launch-brings-keno-games-to-9-400-pennsylvania-lottery-retailers-300650541.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Related Links

http://www.scientificgames.com

