Scientific Games Successfully Launches Kansas Lottery's New Gaming System Designed To Responsibly Grow Lottery Profits Through New Products And Services

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ : SGMS ) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") today announced the successful launch of the Kansas Lottery's (the "Lottery") new gaming system. This partnership positions the Kansas Lottery for continued success in the next decade and is tied to the Lottery's strategic plan to responsibly increase revenue for the State of Kansas and its beneficiaries. With plans for the complex technology project beginning more than two years ago, the Lottery's new gaming system launched on July 29, 2018.

(L to R) The Scientific Games’ team, Joe Sellens, Mark Hoffman and Jim Kennedy, celebrate with the Kansas Lottery’s Terry Presta, Sally Lunsford, Gail Kennedy, Mike Salerno and Mike Todd following the launch of the Lottery’s new systems technology from Scientific Games.

"We are excited to confirm that our new gaming system from our new technology partner is officially 'live' across our network of 1,700 retailers," said Terry Presta, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery. "Our partnership with Scientific Games supports the Lottery's mission to responsibly grow revenue for the State of Kansas with new and enhanced products and services. Our players will delight with new game experiences, and our retailers will benefit from a variety of operational efficiencies from the technology innovation."

Players can look forward to new retail point-of-sale terminals and other in-store equipment that offer convenience and speed-of-service. Kansas players can enjoy an exciting portfolio of draw games, plus an exciting new electronic virtual race game called Racetrax that offers the thrill of horseracing and the payout and prizes of a Keno game. All Kansas Lottery retailers offer Racetrax, including more than 300 locations where players can watch the races on TV monitors.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Kansas Lottery to the Scientific Games' systems family. The new enterprise gaming system and related services from Scientific Games will help the Lottery achieve the strategic goals it set to maximize returns to State of Kansas programs," said Pat McHugh, Senior Vice President of Global Lottery Systems for Scientific Games. "We are honored to be the provider of choice to help the Lottery grow over the next decade and serve its players and retailers by continuously integrating the industry's most innovative game content, products, and technology."

The new technology, powered by Scientific Games' Momentum™ lottery enterprise suite, features the WAVE™ family of lottery retail terminals; AEGIS®, the Company's open-architecture gaming system proven in many of the most progressive lotteries worldwide; SciTrak Ultra™ instant games inventory management system; and OrderCast™, the most accurate predictive ordering engine available in the lottery industry. Additionally, Scientific Games has supplied automated workflow to ensure the Kansas Lottery's back office system integration, and flexibility with automated licensing and paperless claims. Scientific Games has also deployed Infuse™, a suite of products, services and expertise that help lotteries plan, predict, inform and innovate through the use of actionable business intelligence.

In September 2017, Scientific Games was awarded a new 10-year contract for lottery gaming systems and related services by the Kansas Lottery, which may be renewed by the Lottery for up to five years. Scientific Games' contract for full facility management services is structured to maximize the Kansas Lottery's profits, driven by the Company's advanced lottery system platform, innovative products, and marketing services. The Lottery's current systems technology has been provided by another major lottery supplier since its inception 30 years ago.

Scientific Games currently supplies the Kansas Lottery with instant games, as well as sales force management technology. The Company provides games, technology, and services to more than 150 lotteries globally, and is currently the fastest-growing lottery systems supplier in the U.S.

