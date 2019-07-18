Scientific Games Supplies Slots, Tables For Encore Boston Harbor Opening

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") supplied a significant portion of slot machines, table games and utility products for the highly-anticipated opening of Encore Boston Harbor, which is owned and operated by Wynn Resorts, Limited.

Encore Boston Harbor's five-star water-front resort opened June 23, 2019 with over 875 of Scientific Games' cutting edge slot machines, including top performing cabinets like the TwinStar J43® and its newest innovation, the TwinStar® Wave XL. Players will be able to enjoy popular slot games such as Dancing Drums®, Jin Ji Bao Xi™, Lock It Link®, Heidi & Hannah's Bier Haus™, as well as a number of new titles from popular licensed brands.

In addition to the multitude of slot machines, the Company also supplied the resort with over 170 table games, including both progressive and non-progressive titles. Table game enthusiasts can find player-favorite games such as Three Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow Poker®, Dragon Bonus® and Casino War®, among others.

To support more efficient table game operations, Scientific Games also provided Encore Boston Harbor with many of its industry-leading table utility and shuffler products such as Tech Art™ chip trays and readers, DeckMate® 2 and i-Deal® Plus single-deck shufflers, and MD3® multi-deck shufflers.

"We are excited to have been a part of this long-awaited and much-anticipated opening of the Encore Boston Harbor," said Robert Parente, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Scientific Games. "We have enjoyed a long relationship with Wynn Resorts, playing a part in the opening of all of their resorts globally, and we congratulate them on what is sure-to-be a flagship luxury property in the New England area."

