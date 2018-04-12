Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") is set to bring a stellar line-up of industry- leading innovation, ground-breaking technology and a significant new digital offering to the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, hosted by the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) in Las Vegas April 17 – 20.

Scientific Games will have two product verticals represented in its impressive display at stand 934, showcasing revolutionary gaming and systems products of SG Gaming, as well as the cutting-edge digital and sportsbook products of newly formed SG Digital.

"We are at a watershed moment in our company's history," said Scientific Games Chief Executive Officer and President Kevin Sheehan.

"Over the last year, our teams across the globe have been working continuously to ensure that we maintain our position as industry leaders, and by combining Scientific Games' portfolio of technology platforms, systems, content and services with NYX's strengths as one of the fastest growing B2B real-money digital gaming and sports betting platforms in the world, we're creating a pioneering proposition across all sectors.

"We're excited to present our innovations and the opportunities that they offer to both our customers and the wider industry at NIGA."

Scientific Games' SG Gaming offers customers and players across-the-floor innovations in games, systems and table products, and is dedicated to being the industry's only COMPLETE global solutions provider with products that will enhance your entire gaming operation, both on the casino floor and behind the scenes.

With products that stem from proven, successful Bally®, Barcrest®, Shuffle Master® and WMS® brands, SG Gaming continues to set new standards in the gaming industry, leading the way in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium gaming content and products. SG Gaming offers compelling content and proprietary solutions that engage players and empower customers through their use of cutting-edge technology, decades of extensive industry knowledge and market research insights that provide a deep understanding of player and casino demand and preference.

"Scientific Games has long enjoyed a strong relationship with NIGA and our tribal casino customers," added Derik Mooberry, Group Chief Executive, Gaming. "We are thrilled to be hosting the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention this year in the home town of our global headquarters, Las Vegas, Nevada, and to showcase our newest innovations in slots, tables and systems products - all designed to promote player engagement and enhance operational efficiencies."

Bringing together some of the most established and successful brands in iGaming, sports betting and iLottery, Scientific Games' SG Digital is an integrated industry leader that will boast products from the Company's nine in-house game development studios – including Bally, Barcrest, NextGen Gaming and WMS Gaming.

SG Digital will also leverage the combined Company's product offerings, including SG Universe®, an online solution for land-based casinos, and OpenBet™, a leading sports betting solution. The division will showcase a comprehensive portfolio that offers some of the most exciting and engaging products available on the market.

"Indian Gaming has always been a crucial element of the casino industry," said Matt Davey, Group Chief Executive, Digital. "At SG Digital, we find enormous value in our tribal casino partners. Having a yearly show dedicated to the market presents a unique opportunity to showcase products that can bring tribal casinos to new heights."

World Leader in Sports Betting

Sports betting will be top-of-mind for anyone attending the show this year. With the potential of a successful challenge to the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act pending before the United States Supreme Court on the near horizon, the possibilities for sports betting in the U.S. markets could be massive.

OpenBet, the leading omni-channel software in the sports betting industry, will showcase its proven technology at the event. The sportsbook platform delivers a scalable and reliable end-to-end solution to leading corporate and government customers in regulated gaming markets across the globe.

OpenBet is an established brand in the industry and their commitment to continuously develop innovative products creates an unrivalled sportsbook proposition. At the heart of its product offering is a fully managed sportsbook, combining the trusted performance of OpenBet with Managed Trading Services for a convenient, turnkey solution. Sportsbook operators benefit from the widest range of events and markets in the industry coupled with full risk management capabilities and a fast time to market.

Revolutionary Games and Cutting-Edge Cabinets Enhance Player Experience

MONOPOLY Millionaire is a 5-reel, 40-line game showcased on the dramatic ALPHA Pro Wave 360® cabinet and stars a Big Wheel Bonus where every spin is a winner! The wheel spins around the circumference of the cabinet bank's striking topper and awards credit prizes, the Railroad Bonus, Electric Company Bonus or Free Parking Bonus where a single-level wide-area Progressive Jackpot can be won!

Ride the rails with MR. MONOPOLY in the Railroad Bonus where during free games, a multiplier is awarded for every spin! In the Electric Company Bonus, turn on the power during free games to electrify light bulbs for credit prizes! Go to Jail and roll dice for doubles to win jackpots. Or pick parking spaces for jackpots in the Free Parking Bonus. There is also a Community Chest feature in the base game where players pick for a credit prize and Mystery symbols on every spin increases the heart-pounding excitement of this thrilling game!

The bold, new TwinStar® V75 cabinet featuring a 75-inch, curved, ultra-HD 4K-resolution display offers players the ultimate, large-format gaming experience while addressing many issues operators have had with large-display cabinets. The sleek, patent-pending design of the TwinStar V75 cabinet allows for easy installation and servicing, and takes up a lot less floor and visual space than competitors. The TwinStar V75 will showcase a selection of games at the show, including Cash Spin Deluxe™, with its thrilling U-Spin® Wheel Bonus that can award free games, huge credit prizes, or one of four amazing jackpots!

The new Jackpot Party Superlink™ slot series offers two funky flavors of games - Far Out Orange™ and Groovy Grape™. The games are showcased on the dramatic, new TwinStar V24/24/55 cabinet that when banked creates a thrilling Community Gaming® experience and stars the Ultimate Party Spin® game! A psychedelic disco wheel fills this giant screen and is featured in the games' bonuses. This wheel can award additional spins, pumped up credit prizes and rockin' progressive jackpots! These games are designed to get the casino party started!

Proprietary Table Games Revolutionize Play

Revolution Reels™, the latest title to debut on the PRIZM GameTable®, puts an electrifying spin on traditional wild stud poker and brings the game to an entirely new level. Up to four players immerse themselves in a social, interactive gaming experience, allowing them to wager upon 24 hands of wild stud poker on a 65" 4k touchscreen display. Hands are created from five spinning wheels, each made of a full deck of cards with wilds added. Additional side bets are also available to supercharge the game experience, including the Deck Collector Re-Spin Bonus™, which allows players to make a side bet that all 52 cards of a standard deck will appear somewhere scattered across the five wheels and trigger a respin; and the Suit-To-Win side bet, which allows players to wager upon the suit or suits that they feel will appear most frequently across all 120 dealt cards.

What the Flush!™ Poker is a new poker variation where players have to get a flush with more cards than the dealer to win. In this exciting game, deuces are fully wild and can be used as any card needed to complete the player's hand. What The Flush! Poker also offers the optional Flush Rush® and Super Flush Rush bonus wagers.

Zombie Blackjack™ gives players a terrifyingly exciting twist on regular blackjack. In this game, standard house rules for blackjack are followed. However, depending on the dealer's up-card, players may have the chance to bring a busted hand BACK TO LIFE!

Innovative New Systems Solutions Improve Operating Performance

Servizio Mobile Service Solutions is a suite of intelligent, rule-driven applications that message your employees with key information. Servizio looks at what's happening on your floor and tells your personnel what they should do about it — sending critical messages to your team members on their iPhone, iPod and iPad hand-held devices. It completely automates and eliminates the traditional casino dispatch system and other outdated forms of communication, increasing efficiency and elevating customer service to unprecedented new levels.

The Servizio suite of mobile apps covers any need that may arise: jackpot processing, player registration, host functions, proactive slot maintenance, and more. It's a versatile, mobile, smart-system service product, integrated to your floor specifications, customized to your needs, and managed by the parameters you set. Through superior automation and communication, the Servizio Mobile Service Solutions suite is a proactive system that will take your floor to the next level of efficiency and customer service.

iVIEW® 4, the Company's next generation of on-device messaging technology, features a cutting-edge web content management solution and supports HTML5 content for more effective marketing at the point of play, while empowering a new level of player engagement with analytics, rules and scheduling features.

Elite Bonusing Suite® System (EBS) is a group of marketing applications that enables casinos to automate promotions and player loyalty programs, launch new floor-level interactive promotions, and reward players at the point of play via the iVIEW and iVIEW DM.

World Leading Digital Content Aggregation and Player Account Management

Open Gaming System (OGS) is a leading digital content aggregation platform, offering over 2000 best-in-class multi-vendor iGaming titles to real-money online customers. The OGS platform is easily accessible through a single, seamless integration, is licensed in all major global jurisdictions, and services the broadest distribution network worldwide.

Open Platform System (OPS) delivers a premium, player-driven experience through elevated marketing and loyalty tools, single wallet access to fully integrated SG Digital product verticals, real-time BI data, and more than 30 fully-integrated approved payment providers.

Also on display will be the SG Universe product suite, which brings casinos to the forefront of the technology landscape with intuitive online solutions and an award-winning social casino.

MONOPOLY is a trademark of Hasbro. Used with permission. © 2018 Hasbro. All rights reserved.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com .

