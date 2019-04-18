Scientific Games Unveils OpenSports, a New End-To-End Sports Betting Portfolio of Products and Services

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") launched OpenSports, the Company's unparalleled suite of sports betting technology. OpenSports signals the transformation of its sportsbook product vision through an enhanced stack of solutions and speed to market delivery with player experience at the core of the proposition.

The completely redesigned sportsbook solution offers customers a modular portfolio of products that can be mixed and matched to meet specific needs.

OpenBet remains the core sports betting technology solution, the backbone on which a sportsbook can operate through SG Digital's proprietary betting engines tested for scale through global sporting events;

remains the core sports betting technology solution, the backbone on which a sportsbook can operate through SG Digital's proprietary betting engines tested for scale through global sporting events; OpenPlatform provides world-class, fully compliant player account and wallet services and functionality;

provides world-class, fully compliant player account and wallet services and functionality; OpenTrade , powered by recently acquired Don Best Sports , offers 360-degree managed trading services including pricing, odds, and feeds; and

, powered by recently acquired , offers 360-degree managed trading services including pricing, odds, and feeds; and OpenEngage powers sportsbook operators with player focused flexible and innovative interfaces for digital (mobile apps, mobile web and desktop) and retail (SSBT, EPOS and Content Display).

powers sportsbook operators with player focused flexible and innovative interfaces for digital (mobile apps, mobile web and desktop) and retail (SSBT, EPOS and Content Display). OpenAccelerate helps operators implement, manage and run the day to day business of their sportsbook. A team of experienced industry personnel designing and executing critical strategy and world class performance across acquisition, retention and player engagement.

Keith O'Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook for SG Digital, said, "This evolution of our sportsbook products and services has been in line with our goal of providing unrivalled player experiences for our customers. The unification of our portfolio under a single brand allows us to help our customers connect better with their players and deliver next level engagement. As a business, we've grown through strategic M&A and continued to invest in our cutting-edge technology solutions to meet our customer and players' evolving needs. OpenSports acknowledges and embraces that change by giving our customers exactly what they need to win in the sports betting arena. It's a natural next step for us to continuously improve the way we connect customer needs with world class player experiences. The game has changed. We've changed. We're here to set the new standard by which this industry operates."

