Scientific Games WAVE™ Retailer Terminals Will Power 100,000 Points Of Sale Worldwide

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced that its WAVE retailer technology will power more than 100,000 points-of-sale around the globe, including Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. The latest generation WAVE retail terminal and applications were exclusively selected to maximize sales in the industry's largest lottery and sports betting procurements of 2019, including for pari-mutuel games (GNTN) operated by SISAL in Italy, as well as for the 10-year sports betting concession in Turkey and the 10-year Turkish National Lottery concession. Italy will represent one of the largest lottery terminal point-of-sale networks in the world.

Lotto Brandenburg in Germany was among the first operators in Europe to select next generation WAVE technology, which rolled out in 2019.

Pat McHugh, EVP and Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games, said, "In 2019, WAVE made its biggest impact in the industry to date. The WAVE was selected by lottery and sports betting operators who understand that strategic investment in retail innovation drives profits."

McHugh shared that WAVE terminals consistently receive the highest technical score in procurements due to its advanced feature set, speed, reliability and increased operator productivity that can drive both retailer and operator profits. Scientific Games' flagship family of high-performance, high-volume WAVE retailer terminals are offered as a suite of products to serve a variety of different retailers.

Marco Caccavale, Managing Director of the Lottery business unit of SISAL, said, "The unique combination of Scientific Games' laser sharp operations team and their innovative product portfolio helped SISAL achieve the best technical score possible on the license tender in Italy."

Caccavale also said that SISAL, part of the winning joint venture for the 2020 Turkish National Lottery launch, selected the WAVE as "the best possible option for the high-profile project in Turkey."

Anja Bohms, Managing Director for Lotto Brandenburg in Germany, said, "Scientific Games is a proven innovator of lottery point-of-sale technology and continues to advance the lottery retail environment. We chose the WAVE terminals because they are built for the future, they are an excellent overall technology fit for our retailers and the best value for the Lottery."

Sinan Oktay, Board Member of Şans Dijital, part of the joint venture operating sports betting in Turkey said, "We value Scientific Games' commitment to maximizing returns to the Turkish government, and we look forward to our long-term partnership with one of the world's best gaming entertainment companies."

Currently the largest lottery technology provider in Europe and the fastest growing in the U.S., Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries.

