LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with SISAL S.p.A ("SISAL"), the operator of pari-mutuel games (or "GNTN") in Italy, for the exclusive supply of the Company's latest generation WAVE™ retailer terminals and associated services.

Scientific Games Will Supply Latest Generation WAVE™ Lottery Terminals in Italy

Scientific Games won a private, limited tender conducted by SISAL in preparation for a public tender to operate the next GNTN license tender, which SISAL was awarded September 18, 2019 as announced by regulator Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli. SISAL plans to install Scientific Games terminals throughout Italy in 2020.

This will represent one of the largest lottery terminal point-of-sale networks in the world.

Marco Caccavale, Managing Director of the Lottery business unit of SISAL, said," The unique combination of Scientific Games' laser sharp operations team and their innovative product portfolio helped SISAL achieve the best technical score possible on the license tender. We are extremely proud to be the operator of the GNTN concession in Italy for the next nine years."

As the largest provider of lottery systems technology in Europe, Scientific Games has provided lottery retail technology to SISAL since 1997, and in the last several years the Company has helped the operator expand its leadership in the Italian online gaming space.

Pat McHugh, Chief Executive Officer, Lottery for Scientific Games, said, "This new agreement with SISAL demonstrates the value of our award-winning retail products in one of the largest and most competitive markets. We are honored they chose us as their business partner. It also confirms that Scientific Games is on the right path to execute our global strategy to serve our gaming and lottery customers across multiple gaming verticals."

To support SISAL's execution of its new GNTN license, Scientific Games will deliver advanced, integrated latest generation WAVE lottery retail technology, which combines features from the Company's flagship family of WAVE terminals with new innovations for speed, reliability and increased operator productivity. In 2010, SISAL was one of Scientific Games' first customers globally to place a major order for WAVE terminals, 20,000 in total.

Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

