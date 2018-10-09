Scientific Games Wins Big During Major Gaming Entertainment Industry Events

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has received top-tier industry recognition at the 2018 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) and North American State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) Annual Conference, highlighting the Company's leading position as an innovator in the gaming, lottery, digital and sports betting sectors.

Scientific Games Executive Vice President of Sports Keith O'Loughlin, Group Chief Executive of Lottery Jim Kennedy and Group Chief Executive of Digital Matt Davey proudly display three Global Gaming Awards the Company received at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

The Global Gaming Awards, judged by seventy industry experts and audited by KPMG, kicked off G2E with a Scientific Games trifecta of wins: Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year, Digital Industry Supplier of the Year, and Digital Product of the Year for SG Digital's OpenBet™ sportsbook technology. OpenBet also received a gold medal in the Best Interactive Product category at the Gaming and Technology Awards.

Jamie Knight, Senior Game Producer, was named to the Emerging Leaders of Gaming's 2018-2019 Class of 40 Under 40, which recognizes professionals under 40 years of age who make significant impact on the casino industry.

Additionally during G2E, Dick Haddrill, Vice Chairman of Scientific Games Board of Directors, was inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame, and Gavin Isaacs, Vice Chairman of Scientific Games Board of Directors, received the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers 2018 Jens Halle Memorial Award honoring excellence in commercial gaming professionalism.

At NASPL, the DC Lottery's Neighborhoods game produced by Scientific Games won "Best New Instant Game." Chuck Kline, Senior Vice President Lottery Licensing for Scientific Games, who is the co-creator of innovative lottery promotions and winner experiences, was inducted into the Lottery Hall of Fame with the Company maintaining its prestige for the most Hall of Fame inductees in the industry. Chuck's work includes the recent WILLY WONKA GOLDEN TICKET™ instant linked game featuring the BILLION DOLLAR CHALLENGE™ event inspired by the beloved feature film "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory."

Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games, said, "These wins demonstrate our massive momentum in the gaming entertainment industry. We strive for a strong industry reputation as a trusted and innovative provider, so to be recognized for our efforts by our peers is truly an honor. Particularly, our sports betting wins emphasize the upward motion we're experiencing in the U.S. as the market begins to grow. These awards signify continued success for Scientific Games."

Barry Cottle continued: "On top of the amazing wins for our product portfolio, the industry recognized our shining global talent. We have extraordinarily innovative employees, and it's a thrill to see them recognized by other industry experts. Congratulations to Chuck and Jamie for these fantastic wins."

In addition to the major wins at G2E and NASPL, Scientific Games' Digital group received an EGR Italy Award in the Mobile Supplier category, further affirming the Company's success at a global level.

WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and all related characters and elements © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18).

© 2018 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

