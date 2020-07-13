Scientific Solution for Sensitive Skin: Perricone MD Announces New Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD continues its dedication to breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions with a new collection featuring 99% pure Cannabidiol (CBD), sourced in the United States, as the featured active ingredient. Drawing from loyal brand fan requests for a true sensitive skin care line, Perricone MD took innovation with CBD to the next level with the introduction of the Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Collection.

Known for its soothing and calming benefits, CBD is a naturally-derived, powerful antioxidant that helps revitalize the look of stressed and problematic skin. Unlike other CBD products on the market, Perricone MD intentionally innovates with 99% Cannabidiol isolate to embrace the powerful ingredient in its most potent and pure form for maximum benefits. Other brands often use full- and broad-spectrum CBD, which contain impurities. With the combination of 99% pure Cannabidiol and other clean ingredients like Buriti Oil and Cherimoya Fruit Extract, this ultra-gentle regimen provides the ultimate relief for angry, irritated skin.

"We have led the category with CBD skincare innovation since 2017, first with our CBx for Men franchise, then with the addition of CBD to our Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Serum Concentrate in early 2020. As the ingredient has become more mainstream and widely accepted, we have decided to expand our portfolio through the introduction of Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy," says Robert Koerner, Perricone MD's Chief Marketing Officer. "We consistently hear from customers experiencing irritation that ultimately takes a toll on the skin's appearance, resulting in stressed and problematic texture. We are thrilled to be able to offer the collection as an effective solution for the angriest, stressed and irritated skin."

Recognized and approved by the National Psoriasis Foundation, the regimen is also suitable for individuals living with psoriasis and other severe sensitive skin conditions. "The National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition identifies products that have been created or are intended to be non-irritating and safe for people living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis," said Stacie Bell, Ph.D., chief scientific and medical officer, National Psoriasis Foundation. "With the addition of these products, we are excited to offer our psoriasis patient community an expanded number of quality products recognized to soothe symptoms specific to psoriasis."

Specifically developed for those with sensitive skin, the collection is non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested and free of the 26 known allergens as well as fragrance, gluten, sulfates, silicones, parabens, formaldehyde, butylene- and propylene-glycol, PEG, phthalates, BHA and BHT.

The four-piece collection consists of the following:

Gentle Cleanser (6 fl. oz. / $35 ) – This low-foaming cleanser formulated with 53 mg of CBD plus Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil thoroughly cleanses without irritating or stripping sensitive skin of essential moisture. In consumer testing, 92% said the cleanser removed all traces of oil without making skin feel tight*.

Rebalancing Elixir (4 fl. oz. / $99 ) – With 77 mg of CBD, this powerful combination of Mushroom Complex and Cherimoya Fruit Extract works to rebalance skin to its optimal pH level, visibly hydrating, smoothing and evening tone for youthful-looking skin. In consumer testing, 91% agreed the elixir made skin feel more relaxed and balanced*.

Nourishing & Calming Moisturizer (2 fl. oz. / $69 ) – Formulated with 450 mg of CBD, this luxuriously lightweight cream absorbs quickly to moisturize and reduce redness without clogging pores. Licorice Root Extract and Buriti Oil nourish, hydrate, soothe, and improve the appearance of dry, damaged skin. Ninety-nine percent of people agreed skin was left feeling soft, smooth, and nourished after use*.

Soothing & Hydrating Eye Cream (0.5 fl. oz. / $72 )- This ultra-gentle eye cream uses a mix of 125 mg of CBD, Bisabolol and Marigold Extract to soothe and provide essential hydration to the delicate skin around the eyes. Ninety-eight percent of consumers noted this formula was non-irritating and noticed dry skin around the eyes was soothed*.

Boasting impressive clinical results, the four-week study on the regimen showed improvement to skin barrier function, radiance, hydration, texture, tightness and elasticity. Additionally, the overall appearance of crepiness, fines lines and wrinkles was reduced**.

The Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Collection is now available on Sootheskin.PerriconeMD.com, available at Ulta Beauty, Ulta.com, Dillards.com, Macy's, Macys.com, EC Scott and ECScottgroup.com by early August.

*Based on a consumer study on 102 people over 28 days.

**Based on a clinical study with 40 females over 28 days after using the full collection.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus, QVC and Sephora, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

