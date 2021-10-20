Scientific Solutions Inc. and Management Solutions Announce Their Attendance at the 10th Annual MJBizCon

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Both Scientific Solutions Inc. and Management Solutions will be attending the 10th Annual MJBizCon in Las Vegas this week. Please reach out to our staff directly or our general [email protected] to set up a time to meet and discuss your equipment or management needs.

Scientific Solutions Inc. is a company focused on providing valuable advice in the selection of equipment, design of your laboratory, equipment installation, staff training, and full facility operational and production management. Our team's broad experience in advising, installing operating and training equipment operators allows us to provide you the best options in a manufacturer agnostic manner whether you are considering Asian, North American or European sourced equipment.

Our team of professionals is dedicated to supplying you with the highest quality and safest products in the industry. We look forward to working with you and your team in the future. If you have any questions or comments you may email us at [email protected] or call us at (844) 404-4588.

https://www.scisolinc.com

Management Solutions is one of the top management and operations companies in the U.S. and Canada. Every day, we help investors and owners to build and manage productive and profitable businesses. We provide a full range of management solutions that include full-time project management, including cultivation, extraction, packaging, and operations.

Management Solutions, Inc. is a company focused on providing valuable advice in the selection of equipment, design of your laboratory, equipment installation, staff training, and full facility operational and production management. Our team's broad experience in advising, installing operating and training equipment operators allows us to provide you the best options in a manufacturer agnostic manner whether you are considering Asian, North American, or European sourced equipment.

https://www.mgmtsolutionsllc.com/

Media Contact:

John Cantril

(844) 404-4588



SOURCE Scientific Solutions

Related Links

www.scisolinc.com

