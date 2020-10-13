Scientific Systems Company Awarded Subcontract by Gibbs and Cox for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Sea Train Program

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems Company Inc. (SSCI) has been selected for a subcontract awarded by prime Gibbs and Cox for the DARPA Sea Train program. Sea Train aims to enable extended transoceanic transit and long-range naval operations for Unmanned Surface Vessels through formation sailing or being physically connected. The Gibbs and Cox team – using a unique connectorless approach - aims to pioneer a new generation of Unmanned Surface Vessels by merging advancements in integrated system design, robotic controls, autonomy, and hydrodynamic optimization. If successful, this new class of vessels will be capable of transoceanic deployments without reliance on at-sea or in-port refueling operations, and will demonstrate new approaches to Unmanned Surface Vessel deployment and convoy operations.

Under the subcontract, SSCI will provide mission-level autonomy and control systems to automate the connection and disconnection of Sea Train vessels for the composed train. SSCI will develop algorithms to optimize Sea Train propulsion and fuel consumption for transoceanic transit by balancing environmental conditions, mission objectives, and own-ship conditions while arbitrating path planning, seakeeping, and efficiency goals. Predictive intelligence will empower SSCI's autonomy and control capabilities.

SSCI's Vice President of Research and Development, Dr. Owen Brown, states "SSCI is very excited to be a part of the Gibbs and Cox Sea Train team. This is an incredible opportunity for us to develop new autonomy technologies that can enable a new disruptive operational capability. This program furthers our progress in providing advanced autonomy solutions for the maritime domain."

About Scientific Systems Company Inc.

Since 1990, Scientific Systems Company Inc. (SSCI) has been developing the brains and nervous system for manned and unmanned vehicles to operate autonomously and accomplish their missions in difficult environments for defense and commercial applications. Based in Woburn, MA, SSCI is a leading innovator in performing research and technology development for NASA and US DoD agencies. SSCI is a provider of artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous software systems for land, sea, air, and space systems, GPS-denied navigation systems, and mission planning systems. SSCI's vision is to provide autonomy for any mission. For more information, visit www.ssci.com or contact SSCI at (781) 933-5355 or [email protected].

