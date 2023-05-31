Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI) Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract with U.S. Army for Autonomy-at-the-Edge Enabled Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

News provided by

Scientific Systems Company Inc.

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Scientific Systems Awarded DoD-Funded Contract for the Organic Tactical Unmanned Systems (OTUS) Program to Develop and Transition AV Autonomy-at-the-Edge to the Army.

WOBURN, Mass., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems Company, Inc. (SSCI) has been awarded a multi-million dollar, five-year prime contract with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center to develop, demonstrate, and transition Autonomy-at-the-Edge Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The OTUS program leverages ten years of autonomy stack development funded through multiple DARPA and Army programs to bring taskable autonomy to squad-relevant UAVs. OTUS systems are intended to provide additional capabilities while minimizing the cognitive burden on the Soldier. The contract was awarded by the System of Systems Consortium (SOSSEC), intending to transition autonomy technology to ongoing Programs of Record for UAV platforms.

Continue Reading

The OTUS UAV autonomy will be modular open system architecture (MOSA) compliant to rapidly expand capability by upgrading computing hardware and new software applications. Development efforts will focus on pushing autonomy software to the edge. The OTUS effort intends to transform simple machines like UAVs into capable "teammates." OTUS-enabled platforms have the potential to take on dangerous tasks beyond the line of sight, providing on-demand situational awareness at greater distances, and creating information overmatch on the battlefield at the squad level.

SSCI leads an expert development team consisting of several industrial partners. SSCI President, Mr. Kunal Mehra, provides insight into the company's approach to solving this challenging problem: "OTUS is a very promising example of how SSCI is transforming soldier operations by transitioning advanced, SW-based technologies from the lab to the battlefield quickly and affordably, to enable our Forces in a near-peer fight." Raman Mehra, the CEO of SSCI, adds, "This is a significant award for SSCI; we are excited to be given the chance to create capabilities that will be of great benefit to our soldiers."

About Scientific Systems Company Inc.

Founded in 1990 and based in Woburn, MA, Scientific Systems Company Inc. (SSCI) invents disruptive technologies, develops revolutionary solutions, and builds trusted products for our customers' most challenging missions. SSCI focuses on the creation of AI/ML-enabled capabilities to command, control, communicate with, and manage composable collections of intelligent agents, smart sensors, and autonomous platforms across all domains.

SOURCE Scientific Systems Company Inc.

Also from this source

Scientific Systems Company and MIT Sea Grant Demonstrate AI-enabled Software Suite Powering Decisions for Autonomous Boat Navigating the Charles River

Scientific Systems Announces Tom Frost as SVP of the Products Division

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.