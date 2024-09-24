Scientific Systems Conducts Groundbreaking Research Pairing Cutting-Edge Autonomy with Search and Rescue Dogs

COSMIC-T System Analyzes Canine Behavior to Locate Victims Faster During Live Search and Rescue Training Missions

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a training exercise conducted for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) utilizing federal canine search and rescue teams, Scientific Systems demonstrated groundbreaking artificial intelligence software that enables robotic teammates to understand the animal's search response behaviors and accurately predict the location of a lost victim. This first-of-its-kind demonstration represents a breakthrough in teaming capabilities pairing autonomous systems with living teammates.

Utilizing an uncrewed aerial vehicle, the company's COSMIC-T (Collaborative Intelligence for Olfactory Search Missions Integrating Canines and Technology) behavior analysis algorithms fused data from each canine's GPS collar with the environment's topographical and meteorological information to generate and refine real-time victim location predictions. Those predictions can be conveyed to other members of the search team or used to direct the searches of autonomous UAV teammates to locate victims faster.

"We are extremely encouraged by the results of COSMIC-T's collaboration with the federal search and rescue dogs during these live training exercises," said Ssu-Hsin Yu, Vice President of Technology Innovation at Scientific Systems. "By teaming autonomous systems with humans and non-authoritative teammates like dogs, we greatly improved the effectiveness of search and rescue operations. This breakthrough demonstration of AI and real-time data-fusion demonstrates COSMIC-T's ability to improve outcomes with collaboration between living partners and technology."

COSMIC-T's canine training data was captured during training missions conducted by the Boone County Missouri Fire District, the sponsoring agency of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1).

"It's been a privilege to assist Scientific Systems in its COSMIC-T program," said Scott Olsen, Fire Chief, Boone County Fire Protection District. "Canine Search Teams are one of the most important components of our disaster response capabilities, and we're proud to have contributed data and expertise towards technologies that can help advance the Search and Rescue mission."

COSMIC-T builds upon the success of Scientific Systems' DARPA I2O Teammate Aware Autonomy (TAA) program, which in 2020 demonstrated the world's first successful execution of a search and rescue exercise using a trained search and rescue canine and Scientific Systems' autonomous RAPTOR UAV without any instruction or intervention by a human handler.

