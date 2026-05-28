Key additions strengthen Scientific Systems' ability to deliver advanced, mission-ready, multi–domain autonomy for the warfighter

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Systems today announced the addition of three senior hires who will enhance the company's capacity to deliver advanced, multi–domain autonomous capabilities in support of the warfighter. Leading this cohort is Dan "Animal" Javorsek, PhD, a recognized expert in autonomy for defense systems, who joins the company's leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. He has previously held senior defense industry roles, following a distinguished career as an Air Force test pilot, senior leader, and DARPA program manager.

Scientific Systems Welcomes Dr. Dan “Animal” Javorsek to Leadership Team and Expands Growth Organization with Two Strategic Hires

Dr. Javorsek arrives at Scientific Systems following senior leadership roles in the defense technology sector, where he guided advanced autonomy, engineering, and innovation initiatives. His 24-year career with the U.S. Air Force culminated in his role as Commander of Detachment 6, Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center (AFOTEC), Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and as Director, F-35 United Operational Test Team (UOTT). Before assuming that command, Dr. Javorsek was a Program Manager in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Strategic Technology Office, leading research and development efforts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to enable Mosaic Warfare and Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). His blend of operational insight and technical expertise will play a crucial role in guiding the company's strategy for scalable, resilient, and collaborative autonomous systems across air, ground, maritime, and space domains. Dr. Javorsek also continues to serve on the Science, Technology, and Innovation Board, advising senior Department of War leaders on emerging technology, national security, and rapid innovation.

Alongside Javorsek's appointment, Scientific Systems welcomes two additions to its Growth organization: Louis Dube and Nick Dille.

Louis Dube, Senior Director of Growth – Aviation

Mr. Dube possesses more than 17 years of experience in capturing DARPA programs and supporting U.S. Air Force test activities. Most recently, he worked in the defense industry leading the development of production–level autonomy technologies for Group 4 and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles. In his new role, Mr. Dube will deepen engagement with customers pursuing advanced aviation autonomy and human-machine teaming.

Nick Dille, Senior Director of Growth – Tactical

Mr. Dille brings extensive background in acquisition, contracting, and program management experience developed through his work in the defense industry, supported by 25 years in the U.S. Army. Mr. Dille will lead growth efforts for the small UAS portfolio, building partnerships and driving new opportunities in support of emerging autonomous system requirements.

"These hires represent a major investment in both technical leadership and strategic growth," said Kunal Mehra, President of Scientific Systems. "Animal, Louis, and Nick strengthen our ability to deliver intelligent, operationally relevant autonomy solutions that directly support the warfighter. They also bring the experience and leadership needed to help scale the company as demand for our capabilities continues to increase."

Scientific Systems continues to expand its workforce and technology investments to meet rising demand for advanced autonomy across multi–domain operations. The addition of these three leaders marks another milestone in the company's commitment to delivering intelligent, collaborative, and combat–credible autonomous systems.

About Scientific Systems

Founded in 1990, Scientific Systems develops collaborative mission autonomy solutions that enable crewed and uncrewed systems to intelligently operate in dynamic real–world environments. Its advanced autonomy capabilities support maritime, ground, air, and space missions, helping lay the foundation for collaborative affordable mass across the defense ecosystem. To learn more, visit ssci.com

SOURCE Scientific Systems Inc.