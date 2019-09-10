SCIENTIS CYSPERA®, Novel Intensive Pigment Corrector, Now Available in the US via SENTÉ

"We have seen promising results, and I am excited that there is a new, effective and non-hydroquinone option to address persistent pigmentation," shared Seemal R. Desai, MD, President & Medical Director of Innovative Dermatology, PA, in Plano, Texas.

"Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company dedicated to addressing skin pigmentation concerns with novel dermo-cosmetic topical solutions. We are excited to partner with SENTÉ on Cyspera to target the very challenging unmet needs of stubborn discoloration, particularly for those in the US with skin of color," said Jean-Francois Gouzer, Chief Executive Officer of Scientis.

"Providing access to Scientis Cyspera strengthens the commitment of SENTÉ to bring innovative product formulations to physicians and the wide range of patients they see," notes Laurent Combredet, Chief Executive Officer of SENTÉ.

For information about Cyspera, visit https://us.cyspera.com.

About SCIENTIS

Scientis is a privately held specialty dermatology company located in Geneva, Switzerland. Dedicated to skin pigmentation concerns, achievements have resulted in the discovery of novel active ingredients and procedures. Innovation projects are focused on melanogenesis inhibitors and inducers, and diagnostic and therapeutic devices in the field of skin pigmentation. For more information visit https://scientispharma.com.

About SENTÉ

SENTÉ is a privately held specialty aesthetics company leveraging its expertise and foundation in biotechnology to deliver novel, science-based skincare products. Founded in 2007 and based in San Diego, California, SENTÉ is a recognized leader in the development of innovative and targeted medical skincare products based on glycosaminoglycans. Further information may be found at https://sentelabs.com. SENTÉ products are available through its exclusive network of physicians and medically supervised spas.

