Touchstone Essentials, a detox and wellness direct sales company, is marking the new year with an exciting addition to their scientific advisory board, leading longevity researcher, Dr. Bill Andrews Ph.D.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 50 patents and countless accomplishments in the biotech industry, Dr. Bill Andrews has made an indelible mark in the scientific community. Now, his expertise in the realm of anti-aging and longevity will be added to the scientific advisory board of Touchstone Essentials, a fast-growing e-commerce wellness company.

Scientist Dr. Bill Andrews Joins Touchstone Essentials’ Advisory Board

Founder and CEO of Touchstone Essentials, Eddie Stone, is delighted to have Dr. Andrews join the team, "We are so excited for Dr. Andrews to share his years of expertise as part of our scientific advisory board, and believe we can accomplish great things together."

Dr. Bill Andrews is dedicated to finding ways to extend human health and lifespan, which is the focus of his company, Sierra Sciences, and his pivotal findings on telomeres and telomerase. In addition to his years of success working in biotech, Dr. Andrews has been featured in Popular Science, The Today Show, and numerous documentaries exploring human life extension, including the critically-acclaimed documentary, The Immortalists, as well as Longevity Hackers.

"I look forward to becoming an active and influential member of Touchstone Essentials' scientific advisory board. Touchstone Essentials has exceptional natural products that help people maximize their health. I am excited to enhance their product portfolio with natural ways to support longevity and well-being," says Dr. Andrews.

As for Touchstone Essentials, their expanding product line, from highly sought-after detox to organic superfood supplements, is indicative of their rapidly growing business. After record sales in 2023, Touchstone Essentials is embarking on the new year with energy and momentum, to meet the demands of their healthy-living consumer base.

"Adding a world-class scientific expert like Dr. Bill Andrews to our advisory board is in line with our commitment to develop scientifically-backed, natural solutions that can have the greatest impact on people's lives," shared founder, Eddie Stone.

2024 marks Touchstone Essentials' 12-year anniversary, and with a large and growing customer base, the company is moving full-steam ahead. By staying true to the company's core values of clean ingredients, organic practices, and sustainability, Touchstone Essentials is committed to being a trusted partner in health and wellness.

By adding experts from the scientific community like Dr. Bill Andrews to their roster, Touchstone Essentials plans to effectively position for future success, and improve the lives of millions of people in the years to come.

About Touchstone Essentials

Touchstone Essentials was born in 2012 with a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices, and sustainability. Our vision is to touch the lives of five million families with goodness. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, our wellness products help people detox, build, and balance and are backed by tens of thousands of five-star verified reviews. Learn more about how to build a good life at https://TheGoodInside.com.

