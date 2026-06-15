Scientist.com to Host Expert Webinar on New Approach Methodologies for Drug Discovery and Development

BIOIVT, HUB ORGANOIDS AND CYPROTEX TO SHARE PRACTICAL STRATEGIES FOR APPLYING HUMAN-RELEVANT MODELS, ORGANOIDS, AI-ENABLED TRANSCRIPTOMICS AND OTHER NAMS ACROSS RESEARCH WORKFLOWS

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientist.com, the life science industry's leading AI-enabled research orchestration platform and digital marketplace, today announced an upcoming expert webinar, "New Approach Methodologies (NAMs): Key Considerations and Applications," taking place Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PT.

The virtual event will bring together scientific leaders from BioIVT, HUB Organoids and Cyprotex to discuss how New Approach Methodologies are being applied to improve translational relevance, generate more human-relevant data and support efforts to replace, reduce or refine animal testing across drug discovery and development.

"NAMs are becoming increasingly important as the industry looks for more predictive, scalable and human-relevant approaches to research," said Kevin Lustig, PhD, Founder and CEO of Scientist.com. "This webinar reflects Scientist.com's commitment to helping scientists understand, evaluate and access the innovative technologies shaping the future of drug development."

The webinar will feature three focused technical presentations:

Dr. Courtney Noah, VP of Scientific Affairs at BioIVT, will discuss the biological starting materials and baseline variables that can influence NAM success in "Crucial Starting Material Considerations for NAM Success."

Dr. René Overmeer, Principal Scientist at HUB Organoids, part of Merck KGaA, will present approaches for scaling and miniaturizing organoid-based screening in "Miniaturizing Organoid Screening for Commercial R&D."

Dr. Paul Walker, VP and Head of Toxicology and Innovation Efficiency at Cyprotex, will share advances in high-throughput transcriptomic profiling in "Predicting Multi-Organ Toxicity Early Using AI-Enabled Transcriptomic Profiling in Human Models."

The session will also include a live panel discussion and audience Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to submit technical questions directly to the presenters.

Registration Information

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Format: Virtual webinar

Registration: Secure your spot and view full presentation details at https://www.scientist.com/webinar/new-approach-methodologies-key-considerations-and-applications?utm_bmcr_source=PR

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and online marketplace for the life science industry. The platform helps organizations simplify and accelerate scientific purchasing by:

Streamlining access to complex research services, products, technologies and data

Accelerating innovation through faster supplier discovery, competitive bidding and standardized workflows

Supporting compliance through integrated pre-project reviews, approvals and oversight

Connecting scientists with a global network of pre-qualified suppliers offering specialized capabilities across discovery, preclinical, translational, clinical and commercial research workflows

Scientist.com powers secure, private marketplaces for many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotechnology firms, helping them digitize, harmonize and manage scientific purchasing across the full R&D lifecycle. The company is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with team members supporting customers and suppliers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.scientist.com.

SOURCE Scientist.com