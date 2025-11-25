Scientist.com Listed Among Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025

R&D orchestration platform recognized for accelerating drug discovery through digital transformation and AI-powered outsourcing

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientist.com, the life sciences industry's leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and digital marketplace for outsourced research services, announced today that it has been named one of The Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025 by The Healthcare Technology Report. The recognition highlights the company's success in removing barriers to innovation and enabling researchers across pharma, biotech, CROs and academia to discover innovative medicines faster and at lower cost through digital transformation.

Scientist.com's enterprise platform combines an online marketplace, workflow automation and AI-powered decision support tools to streamline every step of the outsourced R&D process from vendor discovery and RFP management to contracting, compliance review, project tracking and analytics. By centralizing these historically fragmented activities in a single, secure environment, the platform helps global R&D organizations reduce cycle times, improve compliance and unlock new scientific partnerships.

"Our success is a testament to the hard work, dedication and visionary thinking of every member of our team," said Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and Founder of Scientist.com. "It also reflects the trust and collaborative spirit of the thousands of organizations and researchers in the healthcare industry who use our platform every day. By digitizing and orchestrating complex R&D workflows, we're making it easier for scientists to access specialized expertise, advanced technologies and niche suppliers worldwide, ultimately helping them bring new medicines to patients more quickly and efficiently."

Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has enabled drug researchers to connect and collaborate seamlessly with a global network of pre-qualified research suppliers, reducing labor- and time-intensive outsourcing processes and speeding up the pace of innovation. Today, the platform powers private, branded marketplaces for many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies as well as hundreds of biopharma and life science organizations, giving them a standardized, compliant way to source everything from in vitro assays and in vivo models to clinical biospecimens, real-world data and advanced analytics services.

Scientist.com's mission is to empower scientists with the most innovative tools, data and services to help usher in a new era of breakthroughs, ultimately contributing to a world where disease is better understood, more effectively treated and, in many cases, prevented. By combining procurement best practices, category expertise, regulatory compliance and AI-driven orchestration in a single platform, Scientist.com serves as the digital backbone for outsourced R&D operations across the life sciences industry.

For the full list of The Healthcare Technology Report's "Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025," visit:

https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/the-top-50-healthcare-technology-companies-of-2025/

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform and online marketplace for the life science industry. The platform simplifies drug discovery and clinical development by:

Streamlining procurement of complex research services and materials

Accelerating innovation through faster vendor discovery, competitive bidding and standardized workflows

Ensuring regulatory and policy compliance via integrated pre-project reviews and oversight

Connecting scientists with a global network of pre-qualified suppliers that provide highly specialized scientific capabilities, technologies and data assets

Scientist.com powers secure, private marketplaces for many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotech firms, helping them digitize and harmonize outsourced R&D across discovery, preclinical, translational and clinical research. The company is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with team members supporting customers and suppliers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.scientist.com.

SOURCE Scientist.com