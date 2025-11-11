Scientist.com Co-founder Chris Petersen Named 2025 CTO of the Year by 7CTOs

Prestigious award recognizes Petersen's pioneering technological leadership in accelerating global medical research

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientist.com, the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform for the life sciences industry, today announced that its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chris Petersen, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Michael R. Saul CTO of the Year Award by 7CTOs, the premier global community for technology executives.

"Chris Petersen embodies the very spirit of the CTO of the Year Award," said Etienne de Bruin, CEO and Founder of 7CTOs. "His leadership has fueled the growth of Scientist.com while accelerating the ability of researchers to find cures for human disease. His commitment to leveraging technology for massive positive impact sets a gold standard for our entire community."

Recognizing Technology-Driven Innovation in the Life Sciences

Presented annually at the 0111 CTO Conference, the award honors a technology leader whose vision and innovation have made a transformative impact on their organization and the broader tech community. Petersen was recognized for over two decades of pioneering work in software engineering and informatics, including the creation of Scientist.com's AI-driven marketplace, which has revolutionized how pharmaceutical companies source and manage outsourced medical research.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by my peers in the 7CTOs community," said Chris Petersen, CTO and Co-founder of Scientist.com. "This award is really a testament to our entire team's belief that technology is the most disruptive and transformative force in modern medical research. Together, we're building tools that bring us closer to the goal of curing all human diseases."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the leading AI-enabled R&D orchestration platform for the life sciences industry. The platform simplifies drug discovery and clinical development by streamlining procurement, accelerating innovation, ensuring regulatory compliance, and connecting scientists with a global network of pre-qualified suppliers. Scientist.com powers private marketplaces for many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and hundreds of biotech firms.

For more information, visit www.scientist.com.

About 7CTOs

7CTOs is the world's leading community for Chief Technology Officers and senior technology leaders. It provides members with expert coaching, cohort-based training, and a trusted peer network centered around professionally facilitated forums. 7CTOs equips technology executives with the guidance, community, and tools needed to survive, thrive, and scale their organizations.

