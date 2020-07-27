Scientists Gathering Online August 12 for The Global Cannabis Research Summit

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cannabis Research Summit will be streamed online August 12 at http://www.cannabisresearchsummit.com , featuring keynote Dr. Sue Sisley who will present an update on legal efforts to open more doors to cannabis research as well share findings from her recent study of medical cannabis impact on PTSD patients.

Event chair Keith Bisogno said, "The Global Cannabis Research Summit is where science meets to advance cannabinoid research. We're inviting the science community to join us August 12 online for more than five hours of new content from top speakers sharing recent outcomes of cannabinoid research and clinical trials."

Register for the Global Cannabis Research Summit at http://www.cannabisresearchsummit.com to hear topics and speakers including:

The Future of Precision Cannabinoid Therapeutics with Len May, CEO, EndoCanna, explaining how new genomic testing and analysis can determine individuals with different genotype profiles will have different outcomes and experiences.

Harnessing Synthetic Biology to Deliver Targeted Cannabinoids with Dr. Nethaji Gallage, CEO, Octarine revealing how a biosynthetic platform for cannabinoid and psilocybin derivatives using microbial fermentation can produce a range of natural and novel derived molecules with improved pharmacokinetic and therapeutic properties.

Medical cannabis patches and the future of continuous dose and delivery with Dr. Anne Ladegaard Skov, from Danish startup Silease sharing how the team developed novel cannabinoid patches and new topical delivery technology to provide more precise and continuous dosing over an extended period of time.

"We're excited to make our next event even more interactive for online participants everywhere," said Ronnye Schreiber, CEO of PlanetConnect and co-producer of the event. "Participants will be able to engage speakers to ask questions and we are adding more Polls and audience involvement."

See the full agenda: http://www.cannabisresearchsummit.com

Register for the online event: https://www.cannabisresearchsummit.com/register/

