Scientists Identify Hidden Factor That Help Pain after Fibromyalgia

The researchers from Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK) released their findings on cervical spondylosis and fibromyalgia, published in the journal International Medical Case Reports Journal, as a "hidden factor" (1).

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists have identified treating cervical spondylosis helps patients with fibromyalgia stand up and live again.

The main chiropractic treatment, called multimodal spinal manipulation, has been found to play a key role in the long-term recovery of pain symptoms after diagnosis of fibromyalgia.

Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu and his research team

Study author Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Chairman of CDAHK, who focuses on multimodal chiropractic therapy at New York Medical Group– a centre set up by scientists in Hong Kong to provide new neuro-physiological treatments, said: "This paves the way to more targeted treatments for fibromyalgic patients.

"We can now aim to treat the cervical spine to reduce the pain generated by the spinal cord."

A woman presented with a chronic headache, severe neck pain, shoulder pain, and back pain lasting for 2 years after experiencing domestic violence. She had sleep disorders, fatigue, and depressive mood.

The patient received multimodel chiropractic treatment – a combination of therapies that helps those regain movement and restore cervical spondylosis (2-4).

The multimodel chiropractic treatment involves implanting spinal manipulation, massage, and robotic motorized cervical treatment to the cervical spine.

The researchers found the patient improved her quality of life and showed improvements in sEMG and radiographs after 26 months of treatment and rehabilitation. The widespread pain in fibromyalgia can lead to confused thinking and a lack of awareness of cervical spondylosis. In this example, it is assumed that the noxious cervical inputs triggered an ongoing fibromyalgia process.

Chiropractors at the CDAHK previously found that the chiropractic is effective in patients with dizziness (5-7), back pain (8-10), knee pain (11), parkinson rehabilitation (12-14).

According to the researchers, this suggests chiropractic treatment blocked noxious inputs coming from pain sources, corrected pain thresholds, and lowered excitability, thereby eradicating fibromyalgia symptoms.

Cervical Spondylosis as a Hidden Contributing Factor to Fibromyalgia: A Case Report ECP Chu, LYK Lee, International Medical Case Reports Journal 15, 639-646 Neck Pain and Headache After Pinealectomy: Improvement with Multimodal Chiropractic Therapies ECP Chu, RJ Trager, American Journal of Case Reports 23, e937906 Reducing Cervical Retrolisthesis With Long-Term Monthly Chiropractic Maintenance Care: A Case Report. ECP Chu Journal of Medical Cases 13 (7), 359-364 Neck pain and Headache Complicated by Persistent Syringomyelia After Foramen Magnum Decompression for Chiari I Malformation: Improvement with Multimodal Chiropractic/ ECP Chu, RJ Trager, GSN Ng, JSF Shum. American Journal of Case Reports 23, e937826 Chiropractic Management of Neck Pain Complicated by Symptomatic Vertebral Artery Stenosis and Dizziness. ECP Chu, RJ Trager, C Tao, L Lee. American Journal of Case Reports 23, e937991 Concurrent Bell's Palsy and Facial Pain Improving with Multimodal Chiropractic Therapy: A Case Report and Literature Review. ECP Chu, RJ Trager, ATC Chen. American Journal of Case Reports 23, e937511 Relief of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome with chiropractic rehabilitation. ECP Chu, AFC Lin. Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care 11 (7), 4006-4009 Presumptive Prostate Cancer Presenting as Low Back Pain in the Chiropractic Office: Two Cases and Literature Review

EC Chu, RJ Trager, CR Lai, BK Leung. Cureus 14 (10), e30575 Thoracic Schwannoma as an Unusual Cause of Sciatic Pain in the Chiropractic Office: A Case Report

ECP Chu, RJ Trager. American Journal of Case Reports 23, e938448 Metastatic Recurrent Breast Cancer Identified in the Chiropractic Office: Case Report and Literature Review. ECP Chu, RJ Trager, CR Lai, JSF Shum. American Journal of Case Reports 23, e937609 Knee Pain Following Total Knee Arthroplasty Secondary to Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy. ECP Chu, AFC Lin. Current Health Sciences Journal 48 (2), April-June Chiropractic care of Parkinson's disease and deformity. ECP Chu. Journal of Medicine and Life 15 (5), 717-722 Mitigating Gait Decline in a Woman With Parkinson's Disease: A Case Report. ECP Chu, AYL Wong. Journal of Medical Cases 13 (3), 140 Chiropractic care for low back pain, gait and posture in a patient with Parkinson's disease: a case report and brief review. ECP Chu, AYL Wong, LYK Lee. AME Case Reports 5:10

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK)