Scientology Churches Honor the Memory of Victims of the Holocaust

27 Jan, 2024, 15:38 ET

Historians estimate that 1.1 million people perished in Auschwitz. Some 1 million were Jews.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Scientology Churches hold conferences and open house events to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust on the anniversary of the 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Historians estimate some 1.1 million men, women, and children were murdered in Auschwitz between 1940 and 1945.

With the bulk of Holocaust survivors now in their 80s and 90s, Scientologists believe it is vital that their stories not be forgotten. And it is even more important to do so now in light of today's polarized social climate and spiraling antisemitism. 

These open-house events provide insight into the source of Hitler's "Final Solution," documented in The Age of Fear, a feature-length film produced by CCHR, Citizens Commission on Human Rights. CCHR is an international mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology, inspired by visionary humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard whose belief in the importance of human rights for all members of the human family is enshrined in the Creed of the Church of Scientology

The Scientology Network features The Age of Fear on International Holocaust Remembrance Day January 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

