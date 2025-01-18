Scientology Network Celebrates Stanley Clarke's Musical Journey and the Making of His New Album

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's acclaimed Signature Performances is set to premiere STANLEY CLARKE: FOREVER on Sunday, January 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The extraordinary documentary offers an intimate glimpse into the creative genius of four-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, producer and film composer Stanley Clarke. Celebrating his remarkable legacy and unveiling the making of his highly anticipated new album, Last Train to Sanity, the documentary showcases Clarke's unparalleled artistry and enduring impact on the music world. He is joined by 4EVER, his new band of virtuoso young musicians.

Since bursting onto the world stage five decades ago with a groundbreaking style that revolutionized the role of the bass, Clarke's influence continues to loom large over today's music—from jazz, R&B and funk to pop, hip-hop and rock. A pioneer of the jazz fusion genre, Clarke has worked alongside other revered artists including Chick Corea, Paul McCartney, Aretha Franklin, Jeff Beck and George Duke. Clarke has been honored extensively throughout his storied career. Among his many accolades, he's been named Rolling Stone magazine's very first Jazzman of the Year and was a 2022 recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Fellowship.

Clarke's massive impact is acknowledged throughout the film by renowned artist and record producer Marcus Miller and the exceptional young musicians handpicked for the project by the maestro himself. The one-hour documentary includes stories and recollections from Clarke on his long-time relationship with Chick Corea and their trailblazing collaborations. Also featured are other major milestones that helped lead Clarke on the path of such a distinguished career.

Last Train to Sanity features brand-new material and fresh takes of beloved jazz fusion classics. The 4EVER band includes drummer Jeremiah Collier, Colin Cook on guitar, Emilio Modeste on tenor sax and clarinet and Jahari Stampley on piano and keyboard. Special guest appearances throughout include a thrilling bass duet with Cameroonian bassist Armand Sabal-Lecco, a beautiful reimagining of Clarke's piece "Tradition" with Ruslan Sirota on piano and a duet between Stanley and Salar Nader, one of the most sought-after young tabla players.

With a fundamental belief that every artist has something unique and special to offer, the project is a manifestation of Clarke's commitment to encourage and guide the next generation of artists.

For more information, visit Scientology.TV/StanleyClarke.

