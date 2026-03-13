Scientology Network's Prime-Time Celebration Marks L. Ron Hubbard's 115th Birthday

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network presents a special prime-time event celebrating the 115th birthday of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, highlighting his life, far-reaching discoveries and global impact. Airing March 13th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, the broadcast offers a unique look at the legacy of a man whose work has transformed the lives of millions.

A special birthday tribute honoring the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard. Post this A Birthday Tribute to L. Ron Hubbard celebrates his life, discoveries and enduring legacy in a special prime-time event on Scientology Network, airing March 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

A bestselling author, philosopher and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard wrote more than ten thousand works and recorded three thousand lectures on Dianetics and Scientology, offering practical tools for education, drug rehabilitation, moral guidance and spiritual advancement.

The three-hour special features episodes from the original series L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice. Scientology remains the only major religion with the voice of its Founder intact, recorded in public lectures delivered over the course of a quarter-century. The series chronicles his life and discoveries through autobiographical vignettes in his own words.

Also featured in the day's programming are:

L. Ron Hubbard Library Presents— L. Ron Hubbard's groundbreaking writings are vividly brought to life and illuminated on film in this series.





L. Ron Hubbard's groundbreaking writings are vividly brought to life and illuminated on film in this series. Destination: Scientology, San Diego —Features the Church of Scientology San Diego and its five-decade presence in the city working to uplift the lives of its residents. The episode also touches on the special place the city held for L. Ron Hubbard, who lived there during his father's service as a naval officer.





—Features the Church of Scientology San Diego and its five-decade presence in the city working to uplift the lives of its residents. The episode also touches on the special place the city held for L. Ron Hubbard, who lived there during his father's service as a naval officer. Inside Scientology: Saint Hill—A visit to Ron's Home, where he made some of his remarkable findings and which served as the first worldwide headquarters of Scientology.

The L. Ron Hubbard Birthday Special prime-time television event starts at

8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, March 13th.

To learn more about L. Ron Hubbard, go to LRonHubbard.org.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 175 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International