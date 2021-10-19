Scientology Volunteer Cleanup Honors the Spiritual Tradition of Japan

On a recent weekend, Volunteer Ministers of the Tokyo Church of Scientology held a massive cleanup of the local neighborhood. Managers and staff of nearby restaurants, nightclubs and hotels joined them and plan to continue taking part in the initiative, which the volunteers hold each month.

"We think of others first," says Miyumi in describing the ethos of the Japanese. "We have something called omotenashi, which defines our hospitality toward people.

One of the most important things for thousands of years has been our culture of wisdom. Scientology means 'Knowing How to Know,' and it is all about knowing yourself and knowing life. So we want to bring that wisdom to the people of Japan."

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard .

