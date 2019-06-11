Scilligence and TetraScience Announce Integration Plan to Automate Research Data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scilligence and TetraScience announce a new integration between their products to automate data management across R&D workflows. The integration will automatically collect data from instruments, software, and other sources via TetraScience's Data Integration Platform and then enter that data into Scilligence's suite of informatics solutions, most notably Scilligence ELN (Electronic Laboratory Notebook), RegMol (Compound Registration and Bioassay System) and Scilligence SDMS (Scientific Data Management System), three of its flagship products.

"The partnership with Scilligence aligns with our core beliefs that science should be a connected ecosystem driven to bring the best-of-breed applications together," says Siping Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of TetraScience. "Through this new integration, we believe that we are further empowering every scientist to do more science while not limiting the instruments and software that they choose to use."

Moving R&D Forward

Scilligence and TetraScience provide solutions that are designed to unlock the value of data collected in the lab environment. Paired together, Scilligence ELN, RegMol, and SDMS will be automatically populated with important data gathered by TetraScience, all with a few clicks of a button. By lessening the amount of time scientists spend working to input data, the integration will improve data integrity, increase efficiency, and begin to lay the foundation for any machine-learning and AI initiatives.

"We are excited to join forces with TetraScience to provide better experiences and value to scientists in life sciences research," says Jinbo Lee, Co-Founder and CSO of Scilligence Corporation. "This integration of technologies can not only provide significant time saving but also better data quality and regulatory compliance."

The Partners

About Scilligence

Scilligence is an innovation leader of web-based cheminformatics and bioinformatics solutions for both small molecules and biologics. The Scilligence system is platform agnostic and modularized. Its tools have been widely adopted by pharmaceutical, biotech, and chemical industries, universities, research institutes, and government agencies. Scilligence is the developer of the HELM (Hierarchical Editing Language for Macromolecules) Web Editor which works to standardize notation for biologics and facilitate the exchange of information between researchers. Visit: www.scilligence.com to learn more.

About TetraScience

TetraScience is a Data Platform for Life Sciences R&D. Their technology helps life science companies advance discovery through insights into lab operations and comprehensive data integration. With TetraScience, laboratories connect critical information sources from instruments and lab systems to a cloud-based data platform. Data is centralized and standardized and available to downstream targets resulting in improved data management and streamlined process. In addition, TetraScience builds lab operation applications including Lab Monitoring via IoT technology and Lab Scheduling software. Visit www.tetrascience.com to learn more.

