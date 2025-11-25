ScImage Appoints Don Fowler as COO to Drive Growth and Operational Excellence

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScImage, Inc., an independently owned and organically grown leader in enterprise imaging, announced the appointment of industry veteran Don Fowler as Chief Operating Officer.

With over 30 years of executive experience at Toshiba America Medical Systems and Siemens Healthcare, Fowler will strengthen ScImage's operational foundation while accelerating revenue growth. He will oversee sales, operations, and customer engagement, working closely with Founder and CEO Dr. Sai Raya to scale the company's unique "One customer at a time" philosophy.

"ScImage stands apart as the only independently grown enterprise imaging company with the depth, stability, and innovation to compete head-on with global corporations," said Dr. Raya. "Don's leadership will help us sustain our customer-first focus while delivering operational excellence and profitable growth."

"I'm thrilled to join a company that truly lives its mission," said Fowler. "ScImage's trusted technology and culture of service are the foundation for continued success in helping clinicians deliver better patient care."

ScImage continues its 30-year tradition of innovation, growth, and independence—empowering healthcare organizations with its unified PACS, CVIS, and cloud enterprise imaging platform, PICOM365™.

ScImage will showcase its enterprise imaging solutions at RSNA 2025, booth #6520.

About ScImage

ScImage, Inc. delivers cloud-native, AI-ready enterprise imaging solutions for cardiology, radiology, and multispecialty care. For over 30 years, its PICOM365™ platform has supported secure, scalable imaging workflows across the continuum of care. Learn more at scimage.com.

RSNA 2025

Booth #6520

SOURCE ScImage Inc.